Deliveries Of Mahindra XUV700 Commence In India

Mahindra XUV700 is available in 5-seater and 7-seater versions in the Indian market, with petrol and diesel engine options on offer

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV700 in India just a few weeks ago. The SUV has created a lot of buzz in the market, with the manufacturer receiving over 65,000 orders to date! Now, deliveries of the XUV700 have commenced in India, and pictures of the first batch of the SUV with their owners have begun to surface online!

Mahindra XUV700 is an extremely handsome vehicle, featuring all-LED exterior lights, flush-fitting door handles, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and faux roof rails. It also gets black plastic cladding, on the wheelarches and below the doors. The interior of the SUV is just as impressive and good-looking as the exterior, and there are a lot of premium features on offer.

The XUV700 comes with a twin-screen dash, consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. Other than that, it also gets dual-zone climate control, a giant panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable driver seat (with memory function), keyless entry and go, built-in Alexa support, AdrenoX connect (connected car tech), etc.

The XUV700 also gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver drowsiness detection, etc. Also, the SUV is available in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations, which makes it extremely versatile.

There are two engine options on offer here. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which generates 200 PS and 380 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill, available in two states of tune. On the MX trim, it is rated at 155 PS and 360 Nm, while on AX trims, it belts out 185 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm on MT variants).

Transmission choices available here include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. As standard, the SUV comes in a front-wheel-drive configuration, while an all-wheel-drive option is available on the top-spec AX7 AT variant.

Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its 7-seater version competes with Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar in our market, while its 5-seater version rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, etc.