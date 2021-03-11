Deliveries Of 2021 Honda CB350 RS Commence In India

Honda CB350 RS is available exclusively through the brand’s BigWing and BigWing Topline dealer network in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has begun deliveries of the CB350 RS in India. The motorcycle was launched in our market last month, priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh for the Radiant Red Metallic colour option and Rs. 1.98 lakh for the Black with Pearl Sports Yellow colour option (both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Honda CB350 RS is the second made-in-India motorcycle in the CB series, after the CB350 H’ness. These two motorcycles share the same platform, and have a lot of design elements in common, save for a few changes here and there. Where the H’ness is a retro-style roadster, the CB350 RS is a scrambler-style motorcycle.

The engine is a 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit, which is capable of developing a maximum power of 21.07 PS and a peak torque of 30 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox, and a slipper & assist clutch is offered as well. The motorcycle comes standard with all-LED lights, disc brakes on both wheels (with dual-channel ABS), and alloy wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear) with block pattern tyres.

Honda CB350 RS also gets the same semi-digital instrument console as the H’ness, but misses out on the Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation feature. The motorcycle gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) though, which prevents rear wheel hopping by controlling the engine output.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director of Sales & Marketing, HMSI, had this to say on the occasion: “We are elated to see the overwhelming response that CB350RS has received from young enthusiasts in the country. Built on the Road Sailing – RS concept, this motorcycle is designed to give an ultra-smooth performance on the road with a sailing feel & comfort for the rider. With its sophisticated urban style and power-packed features, CB350RS is a call to all the riders to gear up and ‘Live your Story’!”

The CB350 RS, along with Honda’s other premium motorcycles, can only be bought via the brand’s BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships. Currently, there are 26 BigWing showrooms across India, along with 6 BigWing Topline dealerships, with more expected to be added soon.