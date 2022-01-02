December 2021 Car Sales – Maruti, Tata, Toyota, Hyundai, MG, Kia, Honda

Maruti Suzuki recorded a total of 1,13,851 units in the month of December 2021 as against 1,29,539 units with a de-growth of 12 per cent

In the final month of Calendar Year 2021, the Indian car industry recorded a domestic tally of 2,43,112 units as against 2,63,041 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 7.6 per cent. However, compared to the previous month of November 2021, the volume sales grew by a respectable 4.5 per cent.

It is no secret that the carmakers are facing headwinds in production due to the electronic component shortage and resultantly, the waiting periods are increasing. Maruti Suzuki continued to be the most sold car producer in the country in the month of December 2021 as 1,13,851 units were posted against 1,29,539 units.

In comparison, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer endured a sales de-growth of 12 per cent. Tata Motors overtook Hyundai to become the second-largest carmaker in India last month as 35,300 units were sold against 23,546 units in December 2020 with a massive YoY surge of 50 per cent. The brand also saw its highest monthly tally and highest quarterly sales in a decade.

Car Brands (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (-12%) 1,13,851 1,29,539 2. Tata (50%) 35,300 23,546 3. Hyundai (-32%) 32,312 47,400 4. Mahindra (12%) 15,338 13,754 5. Toyota (45%) 10,832 7,487 6. Honda (-8%) 7,973 8,638 7. Kia (-34%) 7,797 11,818 8. Renault (-37%) 6,130 9,800 9. VW (54%) 3,700 2,401 10. Skoda (148%) 3,234 1,303 11. Nissan (160%) 3,010 1,159 12. MG (-36%) 2,550 4,010 13. FCA (137%) 916 386 14. Force (5%) 145 138 15. Citroen (%) 24 –

Hyundai and Kia were heavily affected by the semiconductor issue as the former recorded a total of 32,312 units against 47,400 units with a YoY volume drop of 32 per cent. The latter slipped down to seventh in the overall manufacturers’ standings with 7,797 units as against 11,818 units in December 2020 with a huge YoY sales decline of 34 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra finished in the fourth position with 15,338 units against 13,754 units in December 2020 with a YoY growth of 12 per cent. Toyota slotted in at fifth with 10,832 units and saw a growth of 45 per cent while Honda was the sixth most sold carmaker with an 8 per cent drop in volumes on a YoY basis.

Despite posting 37 per cent YoY de-growth, Renault managed to outsell Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan, MG, FCA, Force and Citroen to finish in the eighth position. The CY 2022 is shaping up to host plenty of new launches across different segments but the impact of chip shortage and the looming health crisis will have to be waited and seen.