December 2020 Two-Wheeler Sales – Hero Leads Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE

Hero was the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country in the final month of 2020 as 4,25,033 units were sold with 3.16 per cent growth

Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the sales charts in the month of December 2020 as 4,25,033 units were sold against 4,12,009 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 3.16 per cent as it held on to a market share close to 38 per cent. Honda 2Wheelers India garnered 2,42,046 units last month as against 2,30,197 units in December 2019 with 5.15 per cent growth.

The two-wheeler industry as a whole ended the year on a high with 11,22,122 units last month as against 10,45,918 units with 7.29 per cent volume increase. TVS Motor Company pipped Bajaj Auto for third position as 1,76,912 units were recorded against 1,57,244 units in December 2019 with a high YoY surge of 12.51 per cent.

The Hosur-based brand swept 15.77 per cent market share. Bajaj Auto finished in fourth position with 1,28,642 units in December 2020 as against 1,24,125 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 3.64 per cent sales jump. The difference between both the brands stood at over 48,000 units. Royal Enfield slotted in at fifth position with just over 65,492 units.

Two Wheeler Brands (YoY) December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. Hero MotoCorp (3.16%) 4,25,033 4,12,009 2. Honda (5.15%) 2,42,046 2,30,197 3. TVS Motor Company (12.51%) 1,76,912 1,57,244 4. Bajaj Auto (3.64%) 1,28,642 1,24,125 5. Royal Enfield (35%) 65,492 48,489 6. Suzuki (0.91%) 44,773 44,368 7. Yamaha (33%) 39,224 29,486

The retro motorcycle maker recently launched the Meteor 350 in three variants and it replaced the Thunderbird series. In 2021, the Chennai-based company will introduce the next generation Classic 350 with design updates, a new chassis, engine and transmission while the Cruiser 650 could also arrive in the later stages of this CY based on the 650 Twins.

RE recorded 48,489 units in December 2019 and it resulted in 35 per cent YoY growth. At sixth position, Suzuki posted 44,773 units last month as against 44,368 units during the same period in 2019 with 0.91 per cent growth. Yamaha, on the other hand, finished seventh with 39,224 units and it could expand its 155 cc range in 2021. Piaggio and Jawa were other notable volume brands in eighth and ninth places respectively.

The Indian two-wheeler industry is expected to see a host of new launches this calendar year as well and thus the overall appeal of the sector will grow higher with increase in competition.