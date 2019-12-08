December 2019 Discounts On Tata Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Hexa – Upto Rs. 1.65 Lakh

In a bid to maintain a steady sales momentum around the year-end, Tata Motors, which is about to launch the Altroz, is also offering huge discounts on Tiago, Tigor, Nexon & Harrier

With the year coming to a close, various carmakers have started offering some lucrative discounts on pretty much their entire lineup. This is being done in a bid to conserve the sales momentum around the end of the year, during which buyers tend to postpone their car buying decisions to the next year.

Even Tata Motors is offering some great discounts on most of its models. Also, it may be noted that the company is also close to launching its much awaited Maruti Baleno adversary, the Tata Altroz. In this post, however, we’ll focus on discounts on Tata Cars in December 2019.

1. Tata Tiago

All variants of the Tata Tiago petrol, except the XM and XZ+, are available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. On the other hand, the XM variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of s 15,000, while the XZ+ trim is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The diesel variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 22,500.

2. Tata Tigor

All petrol variants of the Tata Tigor, except XE and XM, are on sale with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The XE and XM trims, on the other hand, are on sale with a cash discount of Rs 48,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The diesel variants are on sale with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

3. Tata Nexon

The company’s Maruti Vitara Brezza-rival is currently available with some attractive discounts. All petrol variants, except XT, are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. On the other hand, the XT trim of the petrol engine variant is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

All diesel variants, except the XT trim, are on sale with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The XT version, however, can be yours with a discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago Petrol (Except XM & XZ+) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Tiago Petrol (XM) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Tiago Petrol (XZ+) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Tata Tiago Diesel Rs. 30,000 Rs. 22,500 Tata Tigor Petrol (Except XE & XM) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 25,000 Tata Tigor Petrol (XE & XM) Rs. 48,000 Rs. 25,000 Tata Tigor Diesel Rs. 35,000 Rs. 30,000 Tata Nexon Petrol (Except XT) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 Tata Nexon Petrol (XT) Rs. 50,000 Rs. 20,000 Tata Nexon Diesel (Except XT) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 30,000 Tata Nexon Diesel (XT) Rs. 50,000 Rs. 30,000 Tata Hexa Rs. 1,00,000 Rs. 50,000 + 15,000 Corporate Tata Safari Storme Rs. 35,000 Rs. 25,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 Tata Bolt Rs. 85,000 NIL Tata Zest Rs. 85,000 NIL

4. Tata Hexa

The current flagship in the carmaker’s portfolio is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 1,00,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 along with Rs. 15,000 corporate discount. Such huge discounts should help the XUV500-rival stay afloat even after the introduction of the Gravitas, which will be sold in pretty much the same price bracket.

5. Tata Safari Storme

Tata Motors has recently pulled the plugged on this iconic SUV but dealerships left with existing stocks are known to be selling this Mahindra Scorpio-rival with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. All this ensures that fans of this SUV can pick up their favorite SUV at a discounted price before it becomes totally unavailable in the new car market.

6. Tata Harrier

The H5X Concept-based SUV, which rivals the likes of Kia Seltos and MG Hector, and has been facing considerable heat from these adversaries, is currently being sold with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 in case you sell your old car to the Tata dealership.

7. Tata Bolt

Tata Bolt is currently the largest hatchback in the company’s model lineup and rivals cars like the Maruti Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10. While it could soon have to make space for the new Tata Altroz, you can buy this hatchback this month with a cash discount of Rs 85,000.

8. Tata Zest

The sub-4-metre compact sedan, which rivals models like the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze, is available with a cash discount of Rs 85,000. However, it may be noted here that like the Bolt, even the Zest could bow out of the market very soon.