Dec 2020 Car Sales Report – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai, Kia, MG

Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the way ahead of Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia as most of the manufacturers posted positive sales growth in December 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) garnered a total of 1,40,754 units in the final month of 2020 as against 1,22,784 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales growth of 15 per cent. Compared to the previous month, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer endured 4 per cent volume increase. Behind MSIL in second position was Hyundai.

Most of the top flight automakers posted YoY sales growth in December 2020 as they ended the calendar year on high. The South Korean brand posted 47,400 units last month as against 37,953 units in December 2019 with 25 per cent positive sales growth and held on to 17.1 per cent market share. The third-placed Tata Motors had another impressive outing with a massive 84 per cent increase in volumes.

It recorded 23,546 units as against 12,785 units during the corresponding month in 2019. Mahindra & Mahindra moved up a place to fourth ahead of Kia Motors with 16,182 units as against 15,276 units during the same period in 2019 with 6 per cent sales jump. The homegrown UV specialist has lined up a number of new launches for 2021 including the next generation XUV500 and Scorpio.

Kia, on the other hand, recorded 11,818 units as against 4,645 units with 154 per cent increase in volumes courtesy of Sonet and Seltos. Renault India finished in sixth position with a cumulative domestic tally of 9,800 units in December 2020 as against 11,964 units during the same period in 2019 with 18 per cent negative sales growth.

Honda Cars India recently announced the closure of its Greater Noida plant and thus the Civic and CR-V have been discontinued with immediate effect. The Japanese auto maker posted 8,638 units last month as against 8,412 units in December 2019 with 3 per cent YoY growth while Toyota Kirloskar Motor finished a place behind in eighth with 14 per cent growth as 7,487 units were dispatched to dealerships.

MG Motor India could only manage 4,010 retail sales last month as against 3,021 units during the same period in 2019 with 33 per cent growth. It ended up ninth ahead of Volkswagen, Ford, Skoda, Nissan and Fiat. In January 2020, the facelifted Toyota Fortuner, Tata Gravitas, Tata Altroz turbo and Jeep Compass facelift are lineup for debut.