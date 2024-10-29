Deal of The Year – Mahindra XUV700 AX7 For Just Rs. 19.49 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 trim is available in an attractive price tag and is the best midsize offering for under Rs. 20 lakh currently available in India

The Mahindra XUV700 has been performing impressively on the midsize SUV sales table consistently and is one of the top-selling models within the brand’s portfolio. The competition in the Rs. 20 lakh SUV space has only intensified in recent times and Mahindra has stepped up the game in this regard by expanding the XUV700’s range.

One of the captivating deals of the year is the AX7 variant of the XUV700 now costing just Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) making it lakhs more affordable than what you could regularly buy. It comes as part of Mahindra celebrating the third anniversary of the XUV700 and over 2 lakh production units have been achieved in such a short span of time.

The Mahindra XUV700 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm and a ground clearance of 200 mm. The AX7 variant offers both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 2.0L mStallion unit, delivering 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, available with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The diesel engine churns out up to 182 bhp and 450 Nm of torque and it sets the bar high for performance and driving pleasure. The Zip, Zap and Zoom modes enable flexibility to the drivers based on the driving conditions.

Besides the captivating price tag, what sets the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 apart is that it is packed with features including ADAS, TPMS, push-button start, R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels, leatherette seats and IP, a leather steering wheel and gear lever and a 6-way power seat with memory and welcome retreat.

Additional features include auto headlamps, Intelli control, rain-sensing wipers, a reverse camera, and smart clean zone. It is equipped with electronic stability control, driver drowsiness detection, and power-folding ORVMs. The vehicle also features a one-touch driver power window with smart close, dual-zone climate control, Adrenox Connect with a two-year free subscription and cruise control.

It also boasts a 26.03 cm dual screen layout (one for the infotainment and the other for instrumentation) while the built-in Alexa feature adds to the convenience. The Mahindra XUV700 AX7 also provides personalised safety alerts and ventilated seats at the front for added long drive comfort. The panoramic sunroof adds to the airy appeal of the premium cabin.

The comfort factor is further enhanced with the presence of a high-standard monocoque construction, which also aids in good handling characteristics and overall composure. Furthermore, the FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) suspension allows the shock absorber to adapt to the road conditions and driving style, resulting in a more comfortable and stable ride.

The Mahindra XUV700’s Intelli Control feature allows you to control the infotainment system with voice commands, gestures, and a rotary knob and buttons on the Intelli Command Centre. Wait there is more as the SUV offers high-end technologies and features such as Smart door handles, Smart programmable keys, Remote horn & blink, My documents, Native maps, Valet mode and High beam assist.

It is no secret that the Mahindra XUV700 sits on a robust structure and is rated five stars by the Global NCAP crash test organisation. Additionally, the driver drowsiness detection and Level 2 ADAS comprising Adaptive cruise control, Automatic emergency braking, Lane keep assist, Traffic sign recognition, Front collision warning and Smart pilot assist add to the extra layer of top-notch safety.