DC2-Modified Kia Carnival Offers More Luxury Than Rolls-Royce And Maybach

Check out this interior modification package, offered by DC2 for Kia Carnival, which claims to offer more luxury than a Rolls-Royce

DC2, Dilip Chhabria’s rebranded car design studio, is well known all over India for its vehicular customisations. Over the years, the studio has prepped cars for various movie stars, and for movies as well. While the brand is known for some polarising exterior designs, its interior mod jobs are undeniably brilliant. DC2 offers custom interior packages for various vehicles, like Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova, and even Tata Winger.

Here, we have another interior modification package, this one for Kia Carnival. DC2 claims that this interior is more luxurious than Mercedes V-Class, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, or even Rolls-Royce Phantom. While that is an extremely tall claim, the studio actually manages to deliver on it, in terms of in-cabin luxury at least!

Recently, DC2 shared an image online, where they present the standout features of their modified Kia Carnival, in a check-list format, compared to the aforementioned rivals. The custom Carnival gets a privacy partition, which separates the driver’s cabin from the passenger’s cabin. This isn’t offered on the others. It also gets a massive 32-inch TV, 61-inches of legroom, a power-operated table-trolley, and a small refrigerator.

Other than that, it also offers 180-degree reclining seats, power-operated window blinds, power-adjustable calf support, reading lights, direct lights, and ambient cabin lights. On the centre armrest, there is a touch panel to operate all these features, along with cup holders. There are also wooden and chrome inserts all around the cabin, for added premium-ness.

While DC2 certainly outranks these luxury limos in terms of all the mentioned features, it should be noted that the Rolls-Royce Phantom has a lot else on offer. It gets sophisticated air-suspension, exquisite leather for the interior, unmatched sound insulation, a massive V12 engine, and last but certainly not the least, years of pedigree and brand value.

That said, DC2 offers extreme value for your money! This customised Kia Carnival can be yours for just Rs. 40 lakh (estimated price)! For the Phantom, you’d have to spend upwards of Rs. 9 crore*. A Mercedes-Maybach S-Class costs around Rs. 2.1* crore, while Mercedes V-Class can set you back by up to Rs. 1.46 crore*.

*All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi