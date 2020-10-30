DC2 Design Creates Body Kit For 2020 Mahindra Thar

Check out this body kit for the new-gen Mahindra Thar, created by DC2 design, which transforms it into a butch off-road SUV

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was only launched at the beginning of this month, and aftermarket accessories are already flooding the market. Even before the vehicle’s launch, we got news of dealerships stocking up on Jeep-style grilles for the Thar, and Mahindra & Mahindra has a lot of official accessories for it as well.

Now, DC2 has also taken a shot at the new Mahindra Thar. Dilip Chhabria’s design studio is famous for is luxurious custom interiors, and rather infamous for its quirky and polarising exterior designs. Thankfully, with their latest creation, things seem to be headed in the right direction! DC2 has released new digitally rendered images of their Dress Kit for the 2020 Mahindra Thar, which looks extremely butch and muscular.

The vehicle has been raised, and larger wheels and knobby tyres have been added to it. At the front, we see a completely new front fascia. The bumper is new, as is the front grille. The new headlamps are tiny, especially compared to the stock ones. The bonnet is custom, and there are a few additional air vents at the base of the front windscreen.

The body panels on the sides have been replaced, and this custom kit offers a wider body. The taillamps and the rear bumper are also new. The hard top has also been altered, and the plastic cladding along the side of body is more pronounced. The tailgate continues to have a split opening, and there’s a full-size spare wheel mounted on it.

Overall, this custom body kit for the Mahindra Thar looks extremely imposing; it adds a few inches in every direction, along with larger wheels and tyres. However, the retro-charm of the original is lost, and that could be a turn-off for a lot of potential customers.

DC2 won’t be making any changes to the powertrain of the SUV. The 2020 Thar can be bought with either a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. Both the engines are available with the option for a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, along with a four-wheel-drive system and a transfer case.