DC Customised Toyota Innova Crysta “Lounge” Gets Airplane-Inspired Captain Seats

DC Design by Dilip Chhabria is famous for designing concept cars and giving an extravagant makeover to cars

It’s not like the standard interiors of the Innova Crysta lack comfort or a premium approach, but DC has gone ahead and transformed the rear section of the Innova Crysta into something that resembles a first-class lounge of an airline.

The second and third row of the seats have been replaced by two plush reclining captain seats with power adjustments. The seats come with tan leather upholstery and look like they’re straight out of a first-class cabin of an airplane.

The interiors are filled with wood, gloss black panels, and aluminium inserts all around, which help garner an unmatched luxury experience. Onboard entertainment for the passengers has also been well-taken care of. DC has equipped the car with a big television at the rear for the passengers being chauffeured around in the MPV.

It doesn’t end here, automatic window sun-blinds, a fancy roof-liner and increased noise insulation mean the travelers will be having the time of their lives, tucked away from the outside world while seated in the rear of this car.

The prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta start from Rs.14.93 and go up to Rs. 23.47 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Lounge First customization for the Innova Crysta will cost you a premium of Rs. 4.50 Lakh over that, with a standard feature pack. The amount may increase with additional optional features.

Here are the Toyota Innova Crysta’s engine specs –

2.4-litre Diesel 2.8-litre Diesel 2.7-litre Petrol 2393cc 2755cc 2694cc 150HP 174HP 166HP 343Nm 360Nm 245Nm 5-speed MT 6-speed AT 5-Speed MT/6-Speed AT

Innova Crysta faces direct competition only from the Tata Hexa and Mahindra XUV500, however the Innova Crysta has continued to dominate the Indian MPV segment since over a decade now. It only came second to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in terms of sales in August 2019, with 4,796 units sold in total.