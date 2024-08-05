Dacia Spring EV Spied Testing In India, Kwid EV Coming?

2024 Dacia Spring EV has been spotted testing for the first time in India; could arrive as the Renault Kwid EV but no confirmation has been made yet

Amidst confirmations that the Renault-Nissan alliance has big plans for the Indian market, the Spring EV from Dacia, Renault’s sub-brand globally, has been spotted testing in India in Chennai. Despite wearing heavy camouflage, the electrified hatchback can be clearly identified as a Dacia with the DC emblem at the front.

Dacia introduced an updated version of the Spring electric hatchback, drawing design inspiration from the latest Duster earlier this year. The interior received significant updates to remain competitive in the European market. The 2024 Dacia Spring EV features a sportier look, thanks to the visual modifications at the front and rear.

The exterior features a grille that resembles the latest Duster, along with sharp LED headlamps, a skid plate and air inlets. It aims to present an SUV-like appearance featuring black cladding and muscular wheel arches but the test mule only runs on black steel wheels. The rear is equipped with Y-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a sleek black trim.

The cabin is highlighted by a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch fully digital instrument console, YouClip accessory mounting system, mandatory ADAS technology, a 35-litre front trunk under the bonnet, and a 308-litre boot for ample storage space in Europe. It will have to be waited and seen if these features will make it to India or not if the Kwid EV arrives in the future.

The Dacia Spring EV, which is the next-gen Renault Kwid EV, utilises an electric motor that develops 44 hp or 64 hp based on the variants. The 26.8 kWh battery pack is capable of a claimed driving range of over 220 km on the WLTP cycle. An 11 kW AC charger or a 30 kW DC fast charger is available globally. It supports bi-directional charging as the battery can be used to power small electric appliances as well.

The five-seater Dacia Spring EV competes with the Citroen eC3 and small EVs from Volkswagen, Renault and Fiat. It must be noted that an entry-level A-segment EV for our market appears to be under development.