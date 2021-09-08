Dacia Jogger Detailed In Walkaround Video, Renault Lodgy Successor

Here’s a walkaround video of the Dacia Jogger MPV that shares loads of information about the Renault Lodgy successor

Dacia is known for making some of the most reliable, capable, and affordable cars across the globe. It is a sub-brand of Renault, which has been selling rebadged Dacia vehicles for years now. Recently, Dacia has unveiled its new 7-seat MPV – Jogger, which is quintessentially a successor to the Dacia Lodgy that was on sale in the Indian market as Renault Lodgy.

The new MPV has been showcased at the Munich Motor Show, and it does look exciting from all angles. Well, here’s a walkaround video of the Dacia Jogger that details the new 7-seater MPV of the European brand on tape.

The host begins with the styling. In comparison to its predecessor – Lodgy, the Jogger looks bold and exciting. It dons crossover-inspired elements on all profiles. The front face includes a chunky bumper with a dual-tone theme, and the headlamps get sharp Y-shaped LED DRLs. The fog lamp housings are quite big too.

The black cladding runs across the length and breadth of the Jogger MPV. It also gets rugged rocker panels on the sides. The alloy wheels feature a 5-spoke design and are finished in a black paint scheme. Around the rear, the MPV dons an upright stance with Volvo XC90-inspired tail lamps.

In terms of dimensions, the Sandero-based MPV is 4,547 mm long and has a ground clearance of 200 mm. It is indeed the longest Dacia model ever. In comparison to the Sandero, the wheelbase has been elongated by 300 mm to house another row of seats. The feature list on the Jogger includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, along with satellite navigation and a six-speaker sound system.

Talking of the boot volume, it is measured at 160 litres with all seats in place. However, it increases to 708 litres in the absence of the third row. Powertrain options include a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that pushes out 108 PS and 200 Nm. Next is a Bi-fuel iteration of this very motor, belting out 99 PS only. At a later stage, the Jogger will retail in a hybrid avatar as well. It will be a 1.6L petrol motor working in tandem with two electric motors and a 1.2 kWh battery pack.