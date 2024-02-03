Czech-Based Startup Unveils Spartan 2.0 EV Based On The Force Gurkha

A Czech-based startup MW motors has revealed an all-electric SUV that is based on the Force Gurkha with a drivable range of 240kms

The body, ladder frame chassis, suspension, off-road mechanicals, and the interiors are provided by Force Motors for the Spartan 2.0. A firm in China supplies the battery while everything else required to get the vehicle ready has been done by MW Motors.

The original Spartan EV was a conversion of the UAZ Hunter, a Russian military 4×4 that was used back in 1971, and the brand says that its engineers took extensive on-board feedback from these customers. It is powered by a single motor that produces 176hp of power and a staggering 1,075Nm of torque through a transfer case to give manually selectable 2 or 4-wheel drive with high and low range options.

You do get hill descent control, and manually locking differentials at the front and the rear. The battery capacity is rated at 57.4kWh and it provides a drivable range of 240 kms which MW motors believes is enough for the average customer’s working week. It charges up to 90kW, so from 20-80 it would take just over half an hour.

Compared to most off-roaders the Spartan 2.0 is quite narrow and small but definitely bigger than the Jimny. This makes it manoeuvrable in tight spaces. Its approach angle is 38 degrees, and its departure angle is 35 degrees, while its breakover angle is estimated to be 25 degrees. The Gurkha-based Spartan 2.0’s kerb weight is 2,350kg, while the load and towing capacities are 1,025kg and 3,000kg, respectively. Suspension duties are taken care of by coil springs and an anti-roll bar at the front and rear.

The interiors remain almost the same featuring fabric-upholstered adjustable seats, a two-way adjustable steering wheel, powered windows, air conditioning, a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. The Spartan 2.0 is sold as a commercial vehicle in some European markets and the UK, which means it does not get rear seats and is a two-seater SUV.

The Spartan 2.0 will not be visiting Indian shores anytime soon, but it would be a worthy competitor to the upcoming Thar.EV that was showcased last year. Nonetheless, Force motors will be bringing the diesel-powered 5-door version of the Gurkha which will be pitted against the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar.