Cyan Racing Has Created A Gorgeous Volvo P1800 Restomod

This restomod makes use of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sourced from the Volvo S60 TC1 race car, and it makes 420 hp power and 455 Nm torque

The Volvo P1800 was a 2+2, front-engine, rear-wheel drive sports car that was manufactured by the Swedish luxury car manufacturer between 1961 and 1973. Now, Cyan Racing, the official racing arm of the Geely Group has used the original Volvo P1800 as a base for a beautiful restomod.

Known as the Volvo P1800 Cyan, the car uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 420 hp of maximum power, along with 455 Nm of peak torque, with a redline at 7700 rpm. The engine is coupled to a bespoke Holinger 5-speed manual transmission. The car can sprint from 100 km/h to 200 km/h in just 8.32 seconds!

The Volvo P1800 Cyan started life as a 1964 Volvo P1800 whch has been refined and reinforced with high-strength steel and carbon fibre. The car gets fully adjustable front and rear suspension setup that have been equipped with custom lightweight components, including aluminium uprights, double wishbones and two-way adjustable dampers with Cyan hydraulics.

The P1800 cyan sits on R18 forged rims wrapped in Pirelli P Zero 245/40 section tyres at the front and 265/35 section at the rear. The body of this restomod has been altered to accommodate a wider track, larger wheels and repositioned greenhouse, along with other changes. The car weighs just 990 kg.

On the inside, Cyan Racing has equipped the car with a titanium roll cage, covered in leather, racing seats, racing harnesses, Momo Prototipo steering wheel and bespoke digital instruments which look similar to the original ones. It should be noted that there are absolutely no driver aids whatsoever, i.e. no stability control, ABS or brake booster.

Christian Dahl, CEO and founder of Cyan Racing, commenting on the P1800 Cyan project said, “The first Volvo P1800 Cyan is a tribute to Volvo motorsport and the first car carries our blue and yellow racing colours to mark our heritage.” Cyan Racing is the same company that founded ‘Polestar Performance’ back in 2009. However, the company and the name Polestar was bought by Volvo Cars in 2015.