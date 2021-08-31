Customized Mahindra Thar Shows Its Overlanding Potential

This Mahindra Thar is tuned to be the perfect overlanding rig with nearly everything on board

Mahindra Thar is one of the most potent offroaders that are on sale in the country today. It is a favourite among enthusiasts who love to trot untouched terrains. Also, the Thar enjoys a strong cult around those participating in overlanding culture. We recently came across a modified example, which belongs to Rob Bosgraaf and looks all set to take on places less explored.

Talking of the modifications, there’s a lot of talk. Starting with the most important one, the tent. The tuner has fixed a rooftop tent on this Thar, which has been imported from the Netherlands and comes from the collection of Jimba. Moreover, it is a fairly lightweight tent with a weight of only 45 kilos. In fact, it is as wide as the Thar, thus coming up as a perfect fit.

Also, the tent is fitted on roof bars sourced from Prad4x4. This way, the weight of the tent and occupants is transferred to the structural components of the vehicle. Besides, it also gets a rooftop composite water tank that has a capacity of 45 litres. On the front, the stock plastic bumper is replaced with an offroad-spec unit.

A Bushranger winch is also fixed on the bumper that has the owner back by Rs. 1 lakh. Besides, it now rides on a set of steelies that are shod with BF Goodrich off-road rubber. Mechanical specifications, however, remain the same. The Thar is on sale with two engine options. A 2.0L turbocharged petrol and a 2.2L oil burner are on offer.

The former puts out 150 PS of peak power and 320 Nm of max torque, while the latter puts out 130 PS of rated power output and 300 Nm. Both of these engines can be had mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Moreover, the Thar boasts a 4-star crash test rating. Furthermore, it comes loaded to the gills.

The list includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, and more. Prices for the Thar start at Rs. 12.78 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom).