Customised Royal Enfield Himalayan Features A Dual Underseat Exhaust

The custom Himalayan features an aftermarket headlamp unit, instrument cluster, and a dual underseat exhaust system

The Kerala based Grid7 customs does not really need any introduction. Their one of the best customised build, the Royal Enfield Himalayan features a host of new upgrades that surely is enough to turn heads and add a sporty and unique appearance to the motorcycle.

Talking about the changes, in particular, the custom Royal Enfield Himalayan by Grid7 custom received an aftermarket headlamp unit that replaced the stock halogen headlamp unit of the motorcycle. Besides the new headlamp unit, the custom Himalayan also has been fitted with a wider handlebar unit that replaced the stock unit of the Himalayan.

The custom Himalayan also has been fitted with an aftermarket analog speedometer unit positioned towards the left-hand side of the motorcycle. The front suspension and the handlebar unit also has been finished in matte black colour that goes well with the overall attractive forest green paint scheme.

There have no changes made to the fuel tank, but the custom Himalayan features a redesigned seat and an underseat dual exhaust system. The fit and finish quality of the dual exhaust system looks quite impressive and gives an exotic and sporty appearance to the rather practical adventure motorcycle.

The exhaust system also provides a bassy exhaust note compared to the stock exhaust system (watch the video). To add more presence and improve the overall handling of the motorcycle, the custom Himalayan features 21-inch front wheel shod with 110/80 section rubber while the rear wheel have been wrapped with 140/70-18 tyres.

Grid7 Customs has also decided to keep the rear look of the motorcycle neat and thus has removed the tailpiece and the rear fender and also repositioned the number plate towards the left side of the swingarm. Apart from all these minor cosmetic changes and the new dual underseat exhaust system, there are no other mechanical changes made to the motorcycle.

The custom RE Himalayan is still powered by the same 411cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 24.5 Bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm.