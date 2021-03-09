Customised Maruti Swift Looks Dope With Aero Body Kit

Here, we have a modified Maruti Swift, which gets a custom body kit, LED lights, and beautiful aftermarket alloy rims

Maruti Swift is one of the highest-selling vehicles in the Indian market, thanks to its frugal yet peppy engine, sporty handling, and affordable price. Due to the hatchback’s popularity, it has strong aftermarket support in India, which makes customisation easy for owners! Here, we have one such modified Maruti Swift, which is perhaps one of the sportiest examples we’ve seen.

Owned by Ninad Borhade, this particular customised Swift wears a custom body kit. At the front end, we see an all-black front grille with a blacked-out logo. The headlamps are aftermarket LED units, with bumper appliqués just below them. There’s a prominent lip spoiler under the front bumper, and the foglamps are aftermarket as well.

At the sides, we see a set of aftermarket dual-tone alloy wheels, which look pretty. The car also gets side skirts, door guards with chrome trim, door visors, and chrome lining on the window sills. The ORVMs are blacked-out, with blind-spot mirrors added on both sides. The car also gets chrome inserts on the pillar-mounted rear door handles.

At the rear, (not visible here) the vehicle gets a pair of aftermarket LED taillights, along with a large rear spoiler. The rear bumper gets a splitter, along with bumper guards. The shark fin antenna on the roof has been painted black as well, which completes the sporty look of this modified Swift.

This particular model is a 2019 Maruti Swift petrol, which was powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 gasoline engine (83 PS and 113 Nm). It was available with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

Just a few days ago, Maruti Suzuki launched the Swift facelift in the Indian market. The updated model gets minor cosmetic updates, along with a slightly more powerful 1.2L petrol engine (90 PS and 113 Nm). Transmission options remain the same as before, although a start-stop system has been added to the car, which helps improve the fuel economy. The 2021 Maruti Swift is priced from Rs. 5.73 lakh to Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).