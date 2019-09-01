Customised Ertiga With Swift Sport’s 17-inch Alloywheels Showcased

A modified Suzuki Ertiga that has been showcased at Big Motor Sale 2019 in Thailand gets a tasty body kit and the same 17″ alloy wheels that are available on the Swift Sport

An interesting looking modified Suzuki Ertiga has been put on display at the ongoing Big Motor Sale 2019 in Thailand. The highlight of this show car is its tasty 17-inch alloy wheels that have been taken from the Swift Sport. Other than this, the MPV even sports a sporty body kit that helps the Ertiga look more appealing.

This modified Suzuki Ertiga gets a new honeycomb grille for a more aggressive look, while it also features bumper diffusers, side skirts and a rear roof spoiler to complete the sporty image. Other highlights include red accents strewn across the exterior, faux rear skid plate and, of course, the stylish 17-inch alloy wheels from the Swift Sport.

Powering the Thailand-spec Suzuki Ertiga is the same K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the Indian version. This naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine belts out a maximum power of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The motor comes mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

In Thailand, the Suzuki Ertiga is available in GL and GX trims. Interestingly, the show car seen here is based on the lower grade. It comes with features like projector headlamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear washer/wiper and roof-mounted rear aircon vents. The safety kit comprises dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, ESP, hill hold control and reverse parking sensors.

Meanwhile, in India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has just launched the XL6, a premium version of the Ertiga that will be sold through the Nexa retail chain. The XL6 is available only in Zeta and Alpha grades and is available with the same 1.5-litre petrol motor that powers the regular versions. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic unit.

The Ertiga-based Maruti XL6 is priced in a range of Rs 9.80-11.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with many new soft parts, such as a new grille, reworked bumpers, side skirts and new headlights, all of which give it a SUV-ish look.