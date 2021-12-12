Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks Stealthy In Black & Gold

Check out this modified RE Interceptor 650, built by Bkk Helmet of Thailand, which sports extensive but relatively subtle mods

Royal Enfield motorcycles are extremely popular among custom builders, not just in India, but overseas as well. That’s primarily because these bikes are extremely easy to work on, thanks to their relatively simple architecture. We’ve seen plenty of modified RE motorcycles over the years, some from India and some other countries, most of which showcased brilliant craftsmanship.

Here, we have one such beauty, customised by Thailand-based Bkk Helmet. This is a modified RE Interceptor 650, sporting plenty of mods that make it look sporty but not flashy. Starting at the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlamp and a short fender. The travel on the front forks has been reduced, and fork protectors have been added.

The bike also sports a custom handlebar, which is set lower than the stock one, and it also gets foldable levers (clutch and brake). We also see a pair of aftermarket rearview mirrors, but these are mounted upside-down from the handlebar. To be honest, this looks way cooler than bar-end mirrors. The motorcycle has been blacked out almost entirely, including the engine assembly and the exhaust.

The fuel tank sports stripes and ‘Royal Enfield’ branding, both in golden, which look brilliant against the dark paint scheme. The side panels also sport golden highlights. The motorcycle’s frame has been altered at the tail end, and we see a tiny rear fender and an aftermarket taillight at the back. The dual rear shock absorbers are aftermarket units as well, sporting a metallic silver finish with a blacked-out canister and springs.

The bash plate has also been painted black, and the oil cooler gets a radiator cover with a Union Jack-style mesh on it. An engine guard has also been fitted on it, with a pair of auxiliary LED lights mounted on that. Other than that, the bike gets two custom-built exhaust pipes, fitted with aftermarket exhaust cans.

We also see a pair of wire-spoked wheels, finished in black and gold, shod with new tyres. Overall we love the aesthetic of this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650; the changes are plenty, but the original retro-charm remains intact.

The workshop didn’t state if any performance mods were installed, so we’re not sure. However, the 648cc parallel-twin engine generates 47.65 PS and 52 Nm in stock condition, which is enough for enthusiastic riding.