Custom Royal Enfield 650 Scrambler By K-Speed Is Straight Out Of Sci-Fi Movie

The “Inter Scrambler 650” by Thailand-based K-Speed has plenty of modifications to create a stunning looker

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have created quite a reputation not just in India but elsewhere too for its charming looks, no-frills yet the authentic design and an in-the-feels powertrain. Just as other regular RE models, the 650 Twins have been subjected to plenty of modifications by independent custom firms and owners since their debut.

The “Inter Scrambler 650” by K-Speed is one of the best we have seen on the internet. The customizer took the standard Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and modified it into a true phenomenon. It carries a dark theme with custom handlebars, seat, tail section, body panels and much more. The total cost of modification is Thb 71,750 (Rs. 1.68 lakh approximately) as the Thailand-based firm added 28 new items to bring up the Inter Scrambler 650.

The new LED headlight and frame cost Thb 5,900 while the Diablo front shock cover and absorber were priced at Thb 1,950 and Thb 1,500 respectively. What has been called as the elephant front handle was worth Tbh 500 along with a stainless steel front fender costing Tbh 1,800. The brand new studded front tyre is wrapped on 17-inch spoked rims costing Tbh 12,000.

The handlebar tracker kit is another eye-catcher and there is a Swiss light setup for maneuvering through the darkness. Some of the highlighting changes are a set of Takegawa brake pads and clutch, handgrip set, bottom bracket, Diablo decorative side cover, an appealing rear fender and tail light set, Diablo tuning tank top, custom Diablo single-seat upholstery, protective guards, modified rear frame, etc.

We do not know if any performance changes have been made but it would have been a fitting affair if they did so. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by the 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with air and oil cooling technology.

With 270-degree firing order, the powertrain is capable of developing a maximum power output of 47 hp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The most powerful modern engine from RE is connected to a six-speed transmission with standard slip assist clutch while a dual-channel ABS system is provided as standard.