Custom Maruti Ertiga Gets Upmarket Interior & Sporty Body Kit – Video

Check out this beautiful Maruti Ertiga ‘V-Line Edition’, which has been customised by Navi Mumbai-based Vig Auto Accessories

Maruti Ertiga is the most popular MPV in the Indian market, mainly due to its competitive pricing, impressive equipment list, and fuel-efficient engine. Due to its immense popularity, Ertiga enjoys strong aftermarket support as well in India. There are plenty of customisation options available for the Maruti MPV, some of which we’ve covered previously.

Here, we have a new modified Maruti Ertiga (MY2022, facelifted model), built by Vig Auto Accessories. The MPV features a lot of changes to the interior and exterior design, which make it look and feel much more upmarket than the stock model. The video below, uploaded on the workshop’s official YouTube channel, gives us a detailed look at it.

This custom Maruti Ertiga gets the ‘V-Line Plus’ body kit. The kit consists of sporty bumpers (front and rear), side cladding, a large roof-mounted spoiler, and faux roof rails. The LED taillights get aftermarket smoked glass, and the stock wheels have been replaced by the 16-inch dual-tone wheels available on the 2022 Maruti XL6.

We also see ‘V-Line’ graphics at the sides, which look great. Aftermarket headlights with crystal LED DRLs have also been installed here, with additional LED DRLs integrated into the front bumper, towards the bottom. Also, the roof of the vehicle has been given a black wrap, which goes well with the Magma Grey paint scheme.

The interior of the vehicle has been modified to give a more luxurious feel to the vehicle. The cabin features leather wrapping on the door panels, upper dashboard, gear lever, steering wheel, and pillars. There are forged carbon inserts all around the cabin – the door panels, dashboard, and steering wheels. This custom Ertiga also gets Walnut Brown leather seats, along with a new black headliner.

The ‘V-Line Edition’ Maruti Ertiga also gets active ambient cabin lighting, and aftermarket floor mats have been installed here. In the video, the host also gives the customer’s response to the customised vehicle – which was very positive. The owner and his family members also stated that they got the vehicle modified just after taking delivery!