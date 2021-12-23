Current-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Spied Testing With Cosmetic Changes

The current-gen Scorpio will likely remain on sale in India after the introduction of the next-gen Scorpio, albeit with a few minor differences

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to introduce the next-generation Scorpio in India in the first half of 2022. The new-gen SUV has been spied multiple times during road tests, featuring major changes to the exterior and interior design. It will also get a lot of new equipment (convenience and safety), along with better creature comforts.

Interestingly, it seems like M&M wants to keep the existing version of the Scorpio in the market after the introduction of the new-gen version. A test model of the current-gen Scorpio was recently spotted testing, covered partially in camouflage. It seems to sport minor changes to the exterior design, including a new front grille and restyled front bumper.

The test mule came equipped with steel wheels and didn’t get roof rails, which indicates that this is the base variant. The current Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, available in two states of tune – 120 PS/280 Nm and 140 PS/319 Nm – mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels. The facelifted version will likely continue with the same powertrain options.

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by a different 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, which also powers the Thar and XUV700. It will be tuned differently for different variants, as per speculations. Transmission options will likely include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, and the SUV will be available in both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations.

Last year, M&M had filed trademark for the name ‘Scorpio Sting’, and we believe that this name would be used for the next-gen version, while the current-gen version would continue as the ‘Scorpio’, thus allowing both SUVs to co-exist. It should be noted that the manufacturer uses a similar strategy with the Bolero and Bolero Neo.

Currently, the price of Mahindra Scorpio ranges from Rs. 12.77 lakh to Rs. 17.61 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The next-gen version is expected to be priced at a premium over that. The facelifted version of the current-gen Scorpio will likely be priced similar to the existing version, but will have fewer trim options.