Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys Yet Another BMW Car

The BMW X7 is one of the most powerful SUVs in its class and offer an extremely premium and feature-rich cabin

It’s no secret to anyone that Yuvraj Singh is a big-time BMW fan and has in the past bought many BMW cars including the BMW E46 M3. The Indian cricketer has recently bought yet another BMW for his garage and it is the latest-generation X7. This new Phytonic Blue model seems to be the top-end variant of the BMW X7 and here are all the details you should know about Yuvraj Singh’s new BMW car.

For those wondering, the new BMW X7 top-spec variant gets a 3.0-L, straight six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine that boasts a peak power and torque output of 335 bhp and 450 Nm respectively. This engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The XDrive drivetrain comes as standard with this German SUV and channels the power to all four wheels.

The latest-generation BMW X7 gets an extremely aggressive and strong exterior language that is largely dominated by the signature kidney grille in the centre and sleek LED headlights on either end. The bumper too features sporty inserts while the large dimensions of the new X7 give it a strong road presence.

Inside, the new BMW X7 not only offers an extremely premium cabin but in addition to this, also gets all the bells and whistles expected at this price point. The SUV gets features like a large 12.3-inch digital instrument console, multi-zone automatic climate control, powered front seats with memory function, heads-up display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with an advanced iDrive interface in addition to an advanced Harman audio system.

Other high-end features like gesture controls, wireless charging, ambient lighting, lane monitoring system and self-levelling suspension setup are also on offer with this latest generation of the BMW X7.

In addition to the BMW X7, Yuvraj Singh also owns many other BMW cars like the BMW E46 M3, BMW E60 M5, BMW F86 X6M, and a used BMW F10 M5. All these vehicles not only boast impressive performance but in addition to this, also offer an exclusive and strong character for the buyers. Many of these cars were imported from the international markets as these were not on sale in India.