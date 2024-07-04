Creta EV Will Be Among 4 New Hyundai EVs Planned For India

Hyundai Creta EV is scheduled to launch in the Q4 FY25 and will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv EV and a host of other midsize electric SUVs

Currently, Hyundai’s sole Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in the domestic market is the Ioniq 5, following the recent discontinuation of the Kona Electric. Hyundai plans to broaden its EV lineup by introducing new models across various price segments in the coming years. As per preliminary IPO documents submitted to SEBI, Hyundai aims to launch four additional electric vehicle models in the near future.

The upcoming range will feature the electric version of the Creta, which has been seen undergoing testing on public roads and is scheduled to debut in the final quarter of this fiscal year. As the second-largest carmaker in the country, Hyundai aims to improve the price competitiveness of its upcoming EVs by focusing on local production of crucial components.

These efforts encompass battery cells, battery packs, power electronics, and drivetrains. Hyundai also intends to establish a domestic supply chain to bolster these initiatives and ensure competitive pricing against rivals. Initially, Hyundai entered the market with high-end premium EVs and aims to transition gradually towards the mass market segment.

The company has leased a portion of its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu to Mobis, a Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) group firm, for the assembly of EV batteries. This strategic move aims to provide HMIL with locally assembled battery packs, effectively cutting down on import costs. Additionally, Hyundai Motor Group has forged a partnership with Indian battery manufacturer Exide Energy to further bolster local battery production and supply capabilities.

Hyundai plans to ramp up localization efforts to qualify for production-linked incentive (PLI) subsidies in the near future. It also aims to shift to a dedicated EV platform to enhance cost efficiency. Additionally, Hyundai is actively promoting EV adoption by installing charging points in urban areas and along highways nationwide.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will be positioned as a global offering and is expected to utilize an electric motor derived from the base-spec Kona Electric. Expect a claimed driving range of approximately 450 km on a single charge, with support for DC fast charging. Like the standard ICE Creta, it will be equipped with a host of features. The Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 could be part of its future launch plans too.