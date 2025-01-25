Creta Electric vs Curvv EV vs ZS EV vs BE 6 – Price Comparison

The latest Hyundai Creta Electric’s price compared to its rivals; Mahindra BE 6 is the most expensive EV in this comparison

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently launched the Creta Electric at the 2025 Auto Expo. At a starting price of Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric SUV is available in two battery pack options with the price range extending to Rs. 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec long-range Excellence variant.

The Creta Electric rivals the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra BE 6 in the Indian market. Let’s compare the prices of these mid-size electric SUVs. To begin with, the Tata Curvv EV is the most affordable electric car of the lot, with a price starting from Rs. 17.49 lakh and topping out at Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of Creta Electric is Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs. 50,000 more expensive than the Curvv EV for the entry-level variant.

The MG ZS EV’s starting price is the highest in this comparison and it stands a notch higher than the Mahindra BE 6. The long-range variant of Curvv EV starts at Rs. 19.25 lakh, while Creta Electric’s long-range trim comes at a starting price of Rs. 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-line variant of the Creta Electric is expensive, by a good Rs. 1.5 lakh, compared to the top-spec trim of the Curvv EV. The MG ZS EV is the only car in this comparison which is available with a single battery pack option.

Hyundai Creta Electric Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV Mahindra BE 6 Creative 45- Rs. 17.49 lakh Executive MR- Rs. 17.99 lakh Accomplished 45- Rs. 18.49 lakh Smart MR- Rs. 19 lakh Accomplished 55- Rs. 19.25 lakh Executive- Rs. 18.98 lakh Pack One- Rs. 18.90 lakh Accomplished Plus S 45- Rs. 19.29 lakh Smart(0) MR- Rs. 19.50 lakh Accomplished Plus S 55- Rs. 19.99 lakh Premium MR- Rs. 20 lakh Excite Pro- Rs. 20.48 lakh Smart (0) LR- Rs. 21.50 lakh Empowered Plus 55- Rs. 21.25 lakh Empowered Plus A 55- Rs. 21.99 lakh Excellence LR- Rs. 23.50 lakh Exclusive Plus- Rs. 25.25 lakh Essence- Rs. 26.44 lakh Pack Three- Rs. 26.90 lakh

Talking about the range-topping trims, the Creta Electric undercuts the MG ZS EV and Mahindra BE 6 by Rs. 2.94 lakh and Rs. 3.4 lakh, respectively. This also makes BE 6 the most expensive car in this comparison. It is important to note that the BE 6 is also the most loaded electric SUV of the lot with some stand-out features like auto park assist, dual wireless charger, VisionX AR heads-up display, in-car screens for rear passengers, a light-me-up panoramic sunroof.

The Mahindra BE 6 pack one is priced at par with the second-from-base trim of the Creta Electric. Even the prices of the long-range Curvv EV start around the same ballpark, however, the smaller battery pack option of BE 6 is larger than the Curvv EV’s 55 LR unit, in terms of outright capacity.

The Hyundai Creta Electric can be had with two battery pack options i.e. 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh unit, with a claimed range of 390 kilometres and 473 kilometres, respectively. The Tata Curvv EV 45 Medium Range variant gets a 45 kWh battery with a claimed range of 430 kilometres while the 55 kWh long-range battery pack comes with claimed range of 502 kilometres on a single charge.

The MG ZS EV is only available in a single 50.3 kWh battery pack, claiming a range of 461 kilometres. The Mahindra BE 6 sports the largest battery packs in this comparison i.e. 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The former comes with a claimed range of 535 kilometres, while the latter can do up to 682 kilometres on a single charge cycle.