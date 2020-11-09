Creon To Likely Be The Next Electric Scooter From TVS

TVS Creon could become the second electric scooter from the brand and it could be launched sometime next year

TVS Motor Company’s debut of the iQube earlier this year did come as a surprise and it is equipped with a 4.4 kW electric motor claimed capable of 75 km riding range on a single charge using a Lithium-ion battery pack. It has a top speed of 78 kmph and boasts connectivity features along with Economy and Power riding modes, park assist, Day and Night display, smartphone integration with Bluetooth, location access in real time, etc.

When we rode the TVS iQube we were impressed by how well it adopts to the conditions and is ideal for city commuting. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer will certainly expands its electric portfolio in the coming years and we do expect the Creon to be next in line. At the 2020 Auto Expo, TVS showcased the Zeppelin concept with a 1,200 W regenerative assist motor, a 48 V Li-ion battery and Integrated Starter Generator.

Recently, TVS filed a trademark for the Zeppelin R as it hints at a possible production cruiser. The Zeppelin was accompanied on the show floor by an electric scooter christened the Creon. The biennial Auto Expo sees TVS displaying a range of futuristic concepts as the Entorq 210 and iQube come to mind. While the iQube competes against Bajaj Chetak and Other 450X, the production version of the Creon could step things up a bit.

The Creon concept used a pack of three lithium-ion batteries with an electric motor having a capacity of 12 kW. It was claimed to do zero to 60 kmph in just 5.1 seconds with a range of 80 km on a single charge. Utilising a DC fast charging facility, the Creon was rated to replenish from zero to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes. The production Creon could offer more performance without compromising on efficiency.

It is expected to be priced on the premium scale as the concept featured a TFT screen indicating battery charge and health status, along with connectivity features such smartphone integration, parking assist, geo-fencing, riding modes, etc. As the iQube, it may also feature home charging unit, regenerative braking, over-speed alert, incoming call/SMS alert, navigation assist, range indicator, reversing assist and so on.

It could be based on the same perimeter frame as the concept. Just as the iQube, the Creon electric scooter will more likely get a dedicated application as well for the ease of smart home charging and finding public charging stations. The overall design could be a slightly toned down version of the concept with LED lighting all around, a digital instrumentation and a large under storage capacity.