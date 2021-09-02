Confirmed Upcoming Cars By Diwali 2021 – New Celerio To Tata Punch

A bag full of new cars are ready for their arrival in the Indian market this festive season. The list talks about them all

The festive season is an opportunity for carmakers to post remarkable sales figures on the tally. During this time of the year, brands are busy launching new vehicles, and in fact, selling a lot of them. To ensure that customers have a lot on their plates, companies launch their new vehicles right around this period of the year.

Even this year, a slew of new products are slated to make their entry into the Indian market. The list includes cars of almost every bodystyle, like hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and more. But what all is exactly reaching the showroom floors? Well, here’s a list of the confirmed car launches for this festive season.

1. Tata Punch

Tata Punch is going to be the smallest SUV from the homegrown brand. It has been recently unveiled and is receiving praises for its design, which is based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy. The Punch looks like a scaled-down version of the Harrier, at least from the front. The micro-SUV is slated to go on sale by this festive season itself, and it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.

2. Force Gurkha

Force Gurkha is ready to hit the showroom floors again. This time in its BS-6 iteration. The offroader will also don a slew of cosmetic and mechanical updates. The front face will receive a design overhaul, and a similar suit will be followed for the side and rear profiles. The new-gen Gurkha is reported to go on sale in 4- and 5-seat configurations. The former will come with captain chairs. The 2021 Force Gurkha will officially launch on September 15.

3. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun has been unveiled in the Indian market. It sits on the same platform as the Skoda Kushaq and will officially launch in the country on September 23. The Taigun will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes. It will be available with two engine choices – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT. With over 40 safety features, the Taigun will be one of the safest contenders in its segment.

4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is eager to receive a generation change. This time around, it will be underpinned by the Heartect platform. Also, the new-gen model will borrow design cues from its elder siblings – Swift and Baleno. However, the images of the upcoming model have surfaced on the internet as it was caught while on a TVC shoot. The Celerio will likely be offered with two engine choices – 1.0L petrol and 1.2L petrol. The former will also come with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. Expect the prices to start from Rs. 4.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

5. Hyundai i20 N Line

Coming September 2, the Hyundai i20 N Line will officially go on sale in the country. For now, the brand has revealed the car, and it does look sportier than the regular trims of the South Korean premium hatchback. It features sportier bumpers, side skirts, and a rear spoiler to look distinctively fast. Powertrain, however, is shared with the Turbo variant of the regular model, which here is a 120 PS 1.0L turbo-petrol unit. The brand claims that the N Line has a stiffer suspension setup.

6. Ford EcoSport Facelift

After spending almost a decade in the Indian market, a generation change for the EcoSport is long due. Sadly, the brand is preparing to give it another mid-cycle refresh. The leaked images have been apt at giving a sneak peek of what is coming. The facelifted model will get a revised grille, bumper, and fog lamp housings. Also, it will come with C-shaped LED DRLs, fixed alongside the fog lamps.

7. Skoda Rapid Replacement

Skoda Rapid has meticulously spent nearly a decade in India. Now, the Czech brand is readying its replacement, which will be longer and wider than the outgoing model. Underpinning the Rapid replacement will be the MQB-A0-IN platform, which also does duties on the Skoda Kushaq. The new sedan will come with a long feature list, and it will not be called Rapid. Skoda is planning to christen the Rapid replacement with a new name.