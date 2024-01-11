Confirmed New Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024 To Wait For

Here we have listed all the key new two-wheeler launches that are waiting to happen in the 2024 calendar year in India

While 2023 had a lot of excitement in terms of 2-wheeler launches we expect the trend to continue in 2024. Some of them may be new and some of them may be updates to an existing model but either way, the market is about to get busy. Here are some of the upcoming two-wheeler launches in 2024 that you should know about.

1. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 :

Royal Enfield unveiled the all-new Shotgun 650 which is the fourth model in the 650 Twins platform. The motorcycle itself is based on the SG650 Concept, which was showcased at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan. The styling of the motorcycle is that of a bobber, with a single wide flat handlebar, mid-set footpegs and a floating single seat. The Shotgun 650 exudes style and persona like no other motorcycle in the market and it has the performance to back it up as well.

Powering the Shotgun 650 is a 648-cc parallel-twin oil-cooled motor that does duty on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 models. Featuring a 270-degree crank, the unit is capable of producing 47bhp and 52 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

2. Bajaj CT 150X :

Bajaj Auto seems to be focussing its efforts on the commuter motorcycle range, which remains its bread-and-butter offering. Spy shots suggest that the brand is working on a 150-cc commuter, which could be targeted at semi-urban and rural markets. While details aren’t available, speculations suggest this is the upcoming Bajaj CT150X. While The camouflaged test mule reveals little about the upcoming motorcycle, a closer look reveals a round headlamp, a flat commuter-style handlebar with a brace, heavy-duty front forks, and a single-piece seat with a grab rail. The upcoming Bajaj CT150X could use a tweaked version of the Pulsar 150’s 149 cc single-cylinder engine. The motor develops 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm of peak torque on the Pulsar, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

3. Hero Xoom 160 :

Hero is planning to launch its first maxi-scooter, the Xoom 160. The concept that was showcased at EICMA 2023 suggests that Hero is planning to expand its scooter portfolio beyond 125 cc scooters. The Xoom 160 gets a 156-cc liquid-cooled engine, which is not the same engine that does duty on the Xtreme 160R 4V. It makes 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm, healthy output for a maxi-scooter. Hero has not revealed much information about the Xoom 160, but we expect the scooter to be launched in India sometime in the first half of 2024.

4. Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500:

Kawasaki showcased two fresh middleweight models at EICMA 2023. The new Ninja 500 and Z500 are both powered by the same liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, housed in two different form factors. The Ninja 500 and Z500 will be powered by a newly developed liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, with the brand still yet to officially reveal its displacement and other technical specifications. It is also possible that the motorcycles will be offered with the 451-cc parallel-twin motor from the Eliminator 500, which makes approximately 45 bhp and 42 Nm of torque.

However, it is also safe to assume that the engine will be re-tuned to put out higher power figures. In terms of design, the Ninja 500 gets similar styling cues as many other motorcycles in the Ninja range, with the twin headlamp unit up front followed by a full fairing and sleek-looking taillamp. The Z500, on the other hand, gets an all-new headlamp unit with a square LED projector flanked by aggressive-looking DRLs. The rest of the Z500 is, more or less, visually similar to the Ninja 500.

5. Bajaj Pulsar NS400 :

It feels like a long time coming for the Pulsar NS400, but we believe it will finally happen in 2024 and it may be launched mid-year. The engine is expected to be the same as the Bajaj Dominar which is nothing but the older Duke 390 engine. It produces 40 bhp of power and 35Nm of torque on the Dominar but we expect there will be a slight tweak in performance to match the character of the Naked Sports bike. The chassis is expected to be lifted from the NS200 which is a perimeter frame, and it is a capable unit. We expect the pricing to be similar to that of the Triumph Speed 400 which is Rs 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. KTM Duke 125 :

After the successful launch of the KTM Duke 390 and 250, we believe that Bajaj and KTM are preparing the baby Duke 125 which will be largely based on the newly launched Duke 390. The design and underpinnings will remain similar while the moniker on the tank will shout ‘125’. The engine specifications are not revealed yet and we believe there will be some major changes like in the case of the newly launched Dukes. The Duke 125 will still be the fun city bike that will allow beginners to have some fun and a frugal naked bike as well.

7. Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401:

Husqvarna is gearing up to launch the Svartpilen and the Vitpilen 401 which was given a miss several years ago. These models will be powered by the same 399cc single-cylinder engine that does duty in the Duke 390 and the design is expected to be carried over from the current generation Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250. The previous generation Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401 models were a hit in the international markets due to the neo-retro design and the incredible power-to-weight ratio they offered. We expect the Huskies to be launched before March 2024 in India and will be shipped to international markets as well.