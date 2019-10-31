Compact SUV Sales Up By 9% In September, Thanks To New Venue, XUV 300

The compact SUV segment has seen increased takers in recent years courtesy of the arrival of new rivals packed with technologies

The compact SUV segment has been all the rage in the last two years due to the arrival of competitive products and value for money offerings. Despite the industry slowdown, the segment has managed to grow considerably well as new models entered the space to give the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza a tough run for its money.

The Hyundai Venue in particular rose to the top of the sales charts and beat the Vitara Brezza for consecutive months. In September 2019, the Venue posted a total of 7,742 units as it maintained good consistency but the range of lucrative offers during the festive period meant the Vitara Brezza regained its number one status.

The Global NCAP four-star rated SUV finished last month on top of the sales board by garnering 10,368 units as against 14,425 units during the same month in 2018 with negative YoY growth of 28 per cent. Despite registering 2,600 units more than the Venue, the fight between them will only intensify in the coming months.

Compact SUVs September 2019 Sales September 2018 Sales Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,368 14,425 Hyundai Venue 7,742 – Ford EcoSport 3,139 3,789 Tata Nexon 2,842 4,297 Mahindra XUV300 2,492 – Honda WR-V 1.341 2,421 Mahindra TUV300 995 1,786

The EcoSport moved up the table to third position and was the most model within the brand’s lineup in September 2019. With a total of 3.139 units, the EcoSport saw YoY sales decline of 17 per cent as 3,789 units were retailed during the corresponding month in 2018, and it ended up ahead of Tata’s Nexon.

The Nexon, on the other hand, has seen its volumes decrease in recent months as the new models have certainly eaten into its numbers. With 2.842 units, the SUV encountered 34 per cent YoY sales drop last month as 4,297 units were sold in September 2018. The XUV300 stepped foot into the Indian market midway through February 2019.

And it has received good attention from customers. It registered cumulative domestic sales of 2,492 units in September 2019 and finished ahead of Honda’s WR-V and Mahindra TUV300 that swept 1,341 and 995 units respectively last month.