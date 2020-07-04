Compact SUV Sales June 2020 – Vitara Brezza, Venue, Nexon, XU300

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza garnered a total of 4,542 units in June 2020 as against 8,871 units with 49 per cent YoY de-growth

The compact SUV segment has received tremendous attention in recent years from customers and it explains why more manufacturers are interested in it. The Vitara Brezza posted a total of 4,542 units last month as against 8,871 units during the same period in 2019 with 49 per cent volume de-growth.

Earlier this year, the facelifted Vitara Brezza went on sale with mildly updated exterior and a new BSVI compliant 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine with SHVS technology. It appears to have been attracting buyers as well. A few days ago, Hyundai announced the Venue reaching one lakh cumulative domestic sales and exports.

Since its arrival last year, the five-seater has been posting appreciable tally and most of the months, it did beat the Vitara Brezza for top position. Three engine options, feature-packed interior and an appealing exterior have been working wonders for the Korean SUV. It ended up second with 4,129 units as against 8,763 units in June 2019.

Model June 2020 Sales June 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-49%) 4,542 8,871 2. Hyundai Venue 4,129 8,763 3. Tata Nexon (-27%) 3,040 4,170 4. Mahindra XUV 300 (-62%) 1,812 4,769 5. Ford EcoSport (-63%) 1,212 3,254 6. Honda WR-V (-48%) 658 1,268

The Nexon, on the other hand, finished in third position with a total of 3,040 units as against 4,170 units during the corresponding period last year with 27 per cent sales de-growth. The Global NCAP 5-star rated SUV played a main role in the homegrown brand positing good sales in June 2020 with the least YoY de-growth.

The XUV300 made its way into the market in February 2019 and it has been a decent seller for the brand. It is the latest attempt from Mahindra to grab a big pie in the sub-four-metre space. The SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform based model garnered a total of 1,812 units last month as against 4,769 units with 62 per cent sales decline.

The EcoSport set the early benchmark in the compact SUV and it continues to be a decent seller. It posted 1,212 unit sales last month as against 3,254 units with 63 per cent Year-on-Year sales de-growth. The WR-V has just received its BSVI avatar with a mildly updated exterior. About 658 units were sold in June 2020 to sit at the bottom of the sales chart.