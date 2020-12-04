Compact SUV Sales In November 2020 – Sonet, Venue, Brezza, Nexon

The Sonet topped the compact SUV segment’s sales charts for the second time since its launch as it beat Venue and long time leader Vitara Brezza

The compact SUV segment is undoubtedly the most sought after in recent times and more manufacturers wanting to have a pie have stepped in. One of the latest entrants in the sub-four-metre SUV segment is the Kia Sonet and it has jumped on to the top of the sales charts for the second time. The Sonet topped the segment in its very first month and regained it again in November 2020.

The Sonet is offered in a choice of three engines and it comes in an expansive range with many segment-first features. It garnered a total of 11,417 units last month and was more than 2,000 units clear of the second placed Hyundai Venue. Both the SUVs have plenty in common as the main differentiator being the exterior.

The Venue recorded a total of 9,265 units as against 9,665 units during the same period in 2019 with 4 per cent negative sales growth. For the first time, the Vitara Brezza was pushed to third position as it endured a massive 35 per cent sales decline as 7,838 units were sold last month compared to 12,033 units in November 2019.

Compact SUVs (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Kia Sonet 11,417 – 2. Hyundai Venue (-4%) 9,265 9,665 3. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-35%) 7,838 12,033 4. Tata Nexon (75%) 6,021 3,437 5. Mahindra XUV300 (100%) 4,458 2,224 6. Toyota Urban Cruiser 2,832 – 7. Ford EcoSport (-44%) 1,590 2,822 8. Honda WR-V (33%) 958 721

Meanwhile, the Nexon’s sales numbers have consistently been on the up in recent months and it recorded 6,021 units as against 3,437 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales increase of 75 per cent. The XUV300 is also performing well and it posted 4,458 units last month as against 2,224 units with a massive 100 per cent increase in volumes.

The Urban Cruiser compact SUV recorded 2,832 units last month for sixth position while the EcoSport continued to be the American brand’s most sold vehicle in India with 1,590 unit sales as against 2,822 units in November 2019 with 44 per cent de-growth. The WR-V rounded out the bottom with 958 units as against 721 units during the same period last year with 33 per cent sales increase.

The compact SUV space will see plenty of action in the coming years as well. The Magnite has just arrived at a highly competitive price range between Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom) while its sibling, the Renault Kiger, will debut early next year. Citroen C21 compact SUV is said to be launched in late 2021 and a Jeep compact SUV is also in the horizon.