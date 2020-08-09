Compact SUV Sales Down By 13% While Mid-Size SUVs Up By 87%

The combined sales of the compact and mid-size SUVs stood at more than 53,000 units in July 2020

In recent years, the compact and mid-size SUV segments are hotly contested in the domestic market and both the spaces have seen many launches to address the requirements of the customers. The global trend for buying SUVs and crossovers has really caught on amongst Indians and resultantly we have seen manufacturers raising the bar consistently to create an impact.

While the entry-level segments among for the bulk of the volume, the increase in marker share of the SUVs should not be undermined. It is not coincidence that Kia and MG debuted in India last year with SUVs while Citroen is also entering the folklore with a premium crossover. In July 2020, the affordable hatchback segment garnered just over 46,100 units.

It accounts for more than a quarter of the total sales volume as 1,97,610 units were sold last month as against 1,99,354 units in July 2019. The compact and mid-size SUV segments combined to record 53,067 units last month but the latter had an impressive Year-on-Year sales growth of 87 per cent. It saw a total of 28,509 units as against 15,208 units with 87 per cent volume increase.

The sub-four-metre SUV space, on the other hand, posted 24,558 units as against 28,281 units during the same period in 2019 with 13 per cent de-growth. The new generation Hyundai Creta launched in March 2020 made a sizeable impression as it endured 11,549 units as against 6,585 units with 75 per cent YoY sales increase while Seltos contributed 8,270 units.

The Creta was the most sold SUV in the country last month as the compact SUV segment topping Vitara Brezza managed to register 7,807 units and the second-placed Hyundai Venue garnered 6,734 units ahead of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. The sub-four-metre SUV space will see plenty of activity in the coming months as Kia Sonet has just been unveiled ahead of its launch next month.

Nissan will be bringing its Magnite in early 2021 while the Renault Kiger will more likely be introduced later this year. New mid-size SUVs are in the horizon too but the three-row versions of the existing mid-size SUVs are coming out thick and fast.