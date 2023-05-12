Compact SUV Sales April 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Magnite

In the compact SUV sales table for the month of April 2023, Tata Nexon led the way ahead of Maruti Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet

In the month of April 2023, Tata Motors’ Nexon reclaimed the top position from Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The compact SUV posted a total of 15,002 unit sales last month as against 13,471 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 11 per cent. The Brezza finished in the second position with a total of 11,836 units.

In comparison to the corresponding period last year with 11,764 units, a YoY sales increase of just 1 per cent was noted. The Tata Punch micro SUV finished in the third position with 10,934 unit sales as against 10,132 units in April 2022 with a YoY growth of 8 per cent. It has become the fastest SUV to reach two lakh production milestone.

Since its market launch in late 2021, Tata Punch has been a consistent seller for the homegrown manufacturer. The Hyundai Venue finished in the fourth position with a domestic tally of 10,342 units last month as against 8,392 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY positive volume increase of 23 per cent.

Compact SUVs (YoY) Sales In April 2023 Sales In April 2022 1. Tata Nexon (11%) 15,002 13,471 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (1%) 11,836 11,764 3. Tata Punch (8%) 10,934 10,132 4. Hyundai Venue (23%) 10,342 8,392 5. Kia Sonet (80%) 9,744 5,404 6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx 8,784 – 7. Mahindra XUV300 (29%) 5,062 3,909 8. Nissan Magnite (33%) 2,617 1,966 9. Renault Kiger (-56%) 1,162 2,618

The Kia Sonet was the fifth most sold sub-four-metre SUV in India as 9,744 units were registered against 5,404 units in April 2022 with a massive YoY sales growth of 80 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx posted 8,784 units in its first month and is expected to make a huge impact in the coming months as its booking numbers are soaring.

The compact SUV coupe has several commonalities with the Baleno premium hatchback and is powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.2L NA petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The Mahindra XUV300 finished in the seventh position with a total of 5,062 units against 3,909 units with a YoY growth of 29 per cent.

The Nissan Magnite finished in the eighth position with 2,617 units against 1,966 units with a YoY growth of 33 per cent while the Renault Kiger ended up ninth with a total of 1,162 units against 2,618 units with a YoY drop of 56 per cent.