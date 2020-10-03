Kia Sonet has reached to the top of the compact SUV segment’s standings within 12 days of its market launch ahead of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

As has been the case in recent times, the compact SUV segment posted a strong growth of 42 per cent in September 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Within just 12 days of its market debut, the Sonet rose to the top of the sub-four-metre SUV space’s standings with a total of 9,266 units.

Its momentum is expected to continue in the coming months as more than 35,000 bookings have been made already. The Sonet is offered in a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. It comes with segment-first six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in diesel.

Moreover, the six-speed iMT is also available in the turbo diesel as standard while a seven-speed DCT comes as an option. The Sonet has a starting price of Rs. 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed in Tech Line trim and GT Line trims. Some of the key features in the Kia Sonet include a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connectivity.

Compact SUVs (YoY) Sales In Sep 2020 Sales In Sep 2019 1. Kia Sonet 9,266 – 2. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (-12%) 9,153 10,362 3. Hyundai Venue (7%) 8,469 7,942 3. Tata Nexon (111%) 6,007 2,842 4. Mahindra XUV300 (48%) 3,700 2,492 5. Ford EcoSport (13%) 3,558 3,139 6. Honda WR-V (-16%) 1,124 1,341

The Sonet has certainly expanded the already tightly contested segment and interestingly other SUVs have registered good numbers too. The Vitara Brezza finished in second position with 9,153 units as against 10,362 units during the same period in 2019 with 12 per cent de-growth as it ended up ahead of Venue and Nexon.

The Venue recorded 8,469 units as against 7,942 units during the same period last year with 7 per cent sales increase. The Nexon, on the other hand, continued its momentum by garnering just over 6,000 units with 111 per cent volume surge, as only 2,842 units were registered in September 2019.

The Nexon did contribute in a big way for Tata posting three digit sales growth again. The XUV300 finished in fourth position with 3,700 units as against 2,492 units with 48 per cent volume increase. The EcoSport ended up fifth with 3,558 units while the Honda WR-V registered 1,124 units with 16 per cent de-growth.