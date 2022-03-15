Compact SUV Discounts [March 2022] – Maruti Brezza To Tata Nexon

Check out the best discounts and benefits available on sub-4-metre SUVs during this Holi season i.e., in March 2022

In the Indian car market, the compact SUV segment is currently the most competitive space. It attracts a massive crowd every month, and there are plenty of options from which to choose. To make matters more exciting, there are a few sweet deals and discounts available on some of these compact SUVs, and the best offers have been listed below.

Mahindra XUV300 has a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 on offer, depending on the variant selected. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on it, along with free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on its compact SUV – Vitara Brezza. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered on it, and there’s also a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 available here. It should be noted that Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to undergo a generation change sometime during this year.

Renault Kiger doesn’t have any cash discount or exchange bonus on offer right now. It does get a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 55,000, available for existing Renault car owners. There’s also a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 or a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000 on offer (cannot be availed together).

On Tata Nexon, there’s no cash discount on offer this month. An exchange bonus is available on the diesel variants of Nexon, worth Rs. 15,000. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is available on the petrol variants of the Tata crossover, while the same on its diesel variants is worth Rs. 5,000.

Compact SUV Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 30,000 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs.10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Renault Kiger loyalty bonus worth up to Rs. 55,000) 0 + Rs. 10,000 (or rural benefit of Rs. 5,000) Tata Nexon No Cash Discount Up to Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser No Cash Discount Rs. 15,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser doesn’t have any official cash discount or corporate discount on offer right now. However, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on it. Similar to Maruti Vitara Brezza, the little Toyota SUV is also slated to undergo a generation change very soon.