Compact SUV Discounts [January 2022] – Maruti Brezza To Tata Nexon

Check out the best offers and discounts available on sub-4-metre SUVs in the Indian market this month, i.e., in January 2022

The compact SUV segment is the most popular space in the Indian car market. The competition in this segment is quite strong too, with most carmakers offering a contender here. To attract buyers, a few compact SUVs have some extremely attractive discounts on offer, the best of which we have detailed below.

Mahindra XUV300 has a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 on offer, depending on the chosen variant. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also on offer. Also, free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000, also depending on the chosen variant, are available here.

As for Maruti Vitara Brezza, a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 is available on it this month. Apart from that, the SUV also gets a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Renault Kiger has no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer, although a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 (or a rural discount of Rs. 5,000, which cannot be paired with the corporate discount) is available. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 and free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000 (on select trim levels) are also being offered on it.

On Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is essentially a Maruti Vitara Brezza with a different logo, there are no cash discounts or corporate discounts on offer right now. That said, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on the little Toyota crossover.

Tata Nexon does not have any cash discount on offer right now. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available though, but only on diesel variants. For Tata Group employees, additional discounts are available on the SUV, which you can know more about by reaching out to your nearest dealership.