Compact SUV Discounts In September 2020 – Nexon, XUV300, EcoSport, Venue

Check out all the deals and discounts available on all sub-4-metre SUVs in India right now, from the Maruti Vitara Brezza to Honda WR-V

Compact SUVs have become extremely popular all around the world. Even with their relatively small dimensions, they do not compromise the interior space, and manufacturers nowadays are offering all the latest tech on them too, thus making these vehicles pretty lucrative.

In India as well, we’ve seen the compact SUV market boom in the last few years, and it seems like this segment will grow even larger in the near future. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Ford, and Honda have been competing in this market space for quite a while now. Kia has now also joined the fray, with Nissan and Renault slated to follow soon.

The Indian auto industry is going through a slowdown right now. To help increase sales and beat the slump, car manufacturers are offering some pretty attractive deals on a few of their cars. Here, we have a list of all the sub-4-metre SUVs in India with the available deals and discounts on them

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon was updated with a mid-life facelift earlier this year, with sharper styling and a slightly more powerful petrol engine. The SUV now also gets iRA connected car technology, along with ‘what3words’ navigation. Tata Motors has recently added a new trim level to the range, which made the Nexon the most affordable car with a sunroof in India.

As the vehicle is relatively new, the manufacturer isn’t offering substantial discounts on it. There is a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 available on it though. On the diesel-powered models, you also get an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Mahindra XUV300

The safest made-in-India vehicle, the Mahindra XUV300, is also one of the most expensive sub-4-metre SUVs in the market. Of course, this Mahindra SUV also brings a lot of comfort and equipment to the table, and is an extremely stylish car.

For September, Mahindra isn’t offering any cash discount on the XUV300. Customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 on it though. There is also a corporate discount available on it, worth up to Rs. 4,500. Select dealerships in Delhi NCR are also offering free accessories of up to Rs. 5,000. Similar offers might also be available outside the capital region, so be sure to check with your local dealerships.

Ford Ecosport

Ford Ecosport is the oldest player in this segment, launched in India back in 2013. The vehicle is still in its first-generation, with just one mid-life facelift in 2017. Still, the Ecosport doesn’t feel dated, rather it is one of the most handsome-looking vehicles in its class.

There is no cash discount on offer here, although Ford is offering a corporate discount of up to Rs. 7,000. There is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available if you bring an old Ford car for exchange. For non-Ford cars, a maximum bonus of Rs. 7,000 can be availed. You can also get some dealer-level discount and deals on it.

Maruti Brezza

Earlier this year, Maruti’s best-selling sub-4-metre SUV ditched its Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine in favour of the 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine, for the BS6-era. It also received a mid-life facelift, with updated exterior styling. In the cabin, however, everything remains the same as before.

As it’s still a relatively new product, the Japanese-owned Indian carmaker has decided not to offer any cash discounts on it, or even any corporate discounts. There is, however, an exchange bonus available, worth Rs. 20,000, which gets added on to the value of the car bring in for exchange.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue was recently updated with a new transmission option – a 6-speed iMT – on a select few trims. The little Hyundai crossover is now the most diverse vehicle in its segment at the moment, with three engine choices and four gearbox options available. It also offers Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology, along with many other premium features

Sadly, the company isn’t offering any deals on the Venue. There is no discount available, cash or corporate. You can check in with your local dealerships for some small discounts or a few free accessories.

Honda WR-V

The BS6-compliant Honda WR-V was launched in India just a few months ago. Apart from the updated BS6 engines, the vehicle also underwent a minor facelift. Honda added LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and LED taillights to the mix, along with a new front bumper and grille.

The updated WR-V is already available with a host of deals and offers in India. There is a cash discount worth Rs. 20,000 on it, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000. Not only that, but there are also loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 6,000 available for existing Honda car owners.