Compact Sedan Sales June 2020 – Dzire, Aura, Tigor, Aspire, Amaze

Maruti Suzuki Dzire posted the highest volume in the compact SUV segment last month as 5,834 units were sold with YoY decline of 61 per cent

In June 2020, the total sales volume in the domestic market stood at 1,16,928 units as the automotive sector faced a Year-on-Year decline of just over 47 per cent. It was the first full month of sales since the social and economic activities were restricted way back in March 2020, and as expected the compact sedans posted huge decline.

The Dzire continued to lead the sub-four-metre sedan space with 5,834 units last month as against 14,868 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 61 per cent sales de-growth. The Aura, launched in January 2020, as a more premium alternative to the Xcent slotted in at second with a total of 1,016 units.

When compared to the same period last year with Xcent’s tally, it endured 53 per cent negative sales growth. Tata Motors introduce a number of facelifts earlier this year as the updated Tigor arrived alongside the Tiago and Nexon. The trio did help in Tata posting the least YoY sales de-growth in June 2020 of 14 per cent.

Model (+/-%) June 2020 Sales June 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Dzire (-61%) 5,834 14,868 2. Hyundai Aura (-53%) 1,016 2,172 3. Tata Tigor (-62%) 553 1,438 4. Ford Aspire (-18%) 381 463 5. Honda Amaze (-97%) 139 5,306

The Tigor garnered 553 cumulative unit sales as against 1,438 units with 62 per cent sales decline while the Aspire from Ford recorded just 381 units with 18 per cent Year-on-Year de-growth. The Amaze dropped back to fifth in the standings as only 139 units were retailed last month as against 5,306 units with a massive 97 per cent volume drop.

The scenario in the compact sedan segment will likely improve in the coming months as we head into the festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive. No newcomers are expected in the near future in the compact sedan category, as carmakers are concentrating on launching sub-four-metre SUVs instead.

In stark contrast, the compact SUV segment will witness the debut of Kia Motors’ Sonet and Renault’s Kiger within the next three months while Nissan’s Magnite is expected to be launched in early 2021. Jeep is preparing a compact SUV for launch sometime in 2022 while Citroen C21 with heavy local content is also heading our way.