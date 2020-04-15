The sales of Maruti Suzuki Swift stood at 1,91,901 units last year and about 1,52,806 units were for the petrol engine last year

The accessible compact hatchback segment saw Maruti Suzuki Swift leading the pack in the last calendar year as well. The Swift posted a total of 1,91,901 units in 2019 and 80 per cent of the total numbers were for the 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine trims, accounting to 1,52,806 units and the remaining 39,095 units were diesel-spec variants.

Hyundai Motor India Limited, the second largest carmaker in the country, retailed about 1,02,693 units last year. Nearly one lakh of the total was for the petrol variants amounting to 97 per cent while the remaining 3 per cent were for the diesel-spec Grand i10 with 2,777 units. The Tiago came home third with 63,215 unit sales in CY2019.

About 92 per cent of Tiago’s total sales were for the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The contribution of 57,901 units for the petrol-spec Tiago against just 5,314 units for the 1.05-litre diesel clearly showed what the customers really went after. The latter is already no more across the lineup courtesy of the BSVI emission regulations.

Model Petrol Diesel Total 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 1,52,806 39,095 1,91,901 2. Hyundai Grand I10 99,916 2,777 1,02,693 3. Tata Tiago 57,901 5,314 63,215 4. Maruti Suzuki Ignis 22,118 22 22,140 5. Toyota Liva 4,658 4,425 9,083 6. Ford Figo 5,768 2,604 8,372 7. Nissan Micra 926 101 1,027 8. Tata Bolt 22 315 337 9. Fiat Punto 27 103 130

It was a similar case for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis as well as 22,118 units were for the petrol engine and only 22 units were for the diesel version as the diesel version was discontinued early last year. The now discontinued Toyota Liva had nearly equal share for the petrol and diesel variants at 4,658 and 4,425 units respectively. The Figo’s total sales last year stood at 8,372 units.

Its cumulative figures were dominated by 5,768 units for the petrol version and 2,604 units for the diesel version. Unlike Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Ford among some other brands to continue selling the diesel engines in the segments where the demand exists. Only 1,027 units of the Nissan Micra were retailed last year and 926 units were for the petrol engine equipped variants.

In 2019, 315 units of the diesel spec Tata Bolt were recorded and only 22 units were for the petrol version. The Punto, on the other hand, had a disastrous 2019 with only 130 unit sales over the twelve-month period and 103 units were for the diesel engine variants.