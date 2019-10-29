Compact Hatch Sales Down By 31% In Sep 2019 – Swift, Celerio, Tiago, Ignis Falter

The compact hatchback segment as a whole has been enduring big volume slump courtesy of the unfavourable market scenario existing in the industry

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to lead the way in the compact hatchback space as the Swift maintained its dominance over other models. The popular nameplate garnered a total of 12,934 units in September 2019 as against 22,228 units during the same month last year with a massive de-growth of 42 per cent.

The latest Wagon R entered the market only at the beginning of the year as 11,757 units were retailed against 13,252 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with a marginal sales decline of 11 per cent. Coming in at third was the Grand i10, which received the third generation treatment with the introduction of the Nios name.

It fared really well for the South Korean auto major as 9,358 units were sold as against 11,224 units of the previous model during the same month last year resulting in 17 per cent sales slump. The Celerio, on the other hand, has been positive huge negative sales growths in recent times as only 4,140 units were retailed in September 2019.

Compact Hatchbacks September 2019 Sales September 2018 Sales Maruti Suzuki Swift 12,934 22,228 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 11,757 13,252 Hyundai Grand i10 9,358 11,224 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 4,140 9,208 Hyundai Santro 3,502 – Tata Tiago 3,068 8,377 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1,266 2,648 Ford Figo 944 5 Toyota Etios Liva 670 1,493 Datsun Go 136 597

When compared to the same month in 2018 with 9,208 units, the Celerio posted a massive de-growth of 55 per cent on YoY terms. Hyundai brought back the Santro nameplate only late last year and it has been doing a decent job in the entry-level space for the brand as 3,502 units were sold last month.

The Tiago recorded a total of 3,068 domestic sales in September 2019 and it contributed to another underwhelming month for the homegrown company. In comparison to the same month in 2018, the Tiago saw a decline of 63 per cent.

The Ignis sold exclusively through Nexa outlets is also experiencing sales fall as only 1,266 units were retailed last month. The Ford Figo, Toyota Etios Liva and Datsun Go could only manage three-digit sales with the latter ending up September 2019 with just 136 units.