Compact Hatch Sales Down By 29%, Premium Hatch Up By 21%

Compact hatchback segment managed to record 54,277 units in August 2021 as against 26,825 units during the same period last year with 29 per cent de-growth

In the month of August 2021, the compact SUV segment’s sales dominated the charts with 54,277 units against 26,825 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 102 per cent. The midsize SUV space’s cumulative domestic tally stood at 42,666 units last month as against 35,069 units twelve months ago with a 22 per cent increase in volumes.

The compact and midsize SUV segments are hotly contested in recent years due to the customers showing increased affinity towards them. Resultantly, the hatchback segments are getting affected. The compact hatchback segment, in particular, posted 39,639 units as against 56,151 units during the corresponding month last year with 29 per cent de-growth.

The entry-level hatchback class also saw a decline of 2 per cent as 23,462 units were recorded in August 2021 as against 23,887 units during the same period twelve months ago. The premium hatchback segment did see uptick in fortunes as 33,012 units were registered against 27,187 units in August 2020 with 21 per cent positive volume growth.

The premium hatch space has models such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and VW Polo. The Baleno has been the long time segment leader ahead of i20 but the Altroz has really come on grips with garnering good sales tally in recent months and thus the rivalry between the trio has only intensified.

Earlier this year, Tata introduced the turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz and it also gained the Dark Edition. Hyundai, on the other hand, debuted the i20 N Line with visual enhancements and sportier exhaust note a few days ago to further expand the range. Maruti Suzuki is preparing a mid-life update for the Baleno as well and is expected to launch early next year.

Besides recording one of the highest YoY falls of 29 per cent last month, the compact hatchback segment contributed to more than 15 per cent of the passenger cars sold in the Indian market. The executive sedan segment did perform well as 8,298 units were sold against 6,844 units in August 2020 with 21 per cent increase in volumes.