Classic Legends To Likely Introduce BSA In India To Rival RE

With the launch of the BSA brand in India, Classic legends will be having a total of three brands that includes Jawa and Yezdi as well

Mahindra’s premium 2-wheeler division, Classic Legends, has received fresh funds using which they are planning to expand the range of models under their Jawa and Yezdi brands while also considering bringing the BSA brand to Indian shores.

The timeline for BSA’s launch in India is still being finalised, but it is believed that the EV-only section of the brand will be introduced within 12 to 18 months. Classic Legends is planning to develop a twin-cylinder motorcycle apart from strengthening their hold in the 350-500cc segment with the Jawa and Yezdi brands.

Currently, BSA is operational in some parts of Europe, and their immediate plan of expansion includes US, Japan, and Australia. At the later stages they have planned to include New Zealand and India as well. The electric bike for all the markets will be manufactured at Mahindra’s plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

In December 2023, M&M announced a major investment of Rs 875 crore over the course of the next 2-3 years towards Classic Legends, and it will be partly sourced through external investors. In 2024, there are plans of upgrading the Yezdi and Jawa lineup while also increasing the dealership footprint to 500 outlets.

One of the interesting things is that if BSA is launched according to their plans without any hiccup then, the company’s first EV bike in India will be unveiled around the same time as Royal Enfield’s first product in the EV space, which is scheduled for the first half of 2025.

Brief History on BSA

BSA, is an abbreviation for Birmingham Small Arms, that was founded in 1861 and its focus was to manufacture guns at Small Heath. After a few years, the metalworking factories were later turned to setups for bicycles and then motorcycles. By the 1950s, it became the world’s largest motorcycle maker, but it went bankrupt in the 1970s and ceased production. The Mahindra Group bought the brand in 2016.

We are excited about the news of BSA’s entry into the Indian market and how it will perform against giants like Royal Enfield. The twin-cylinder concept and EV motorcycle projects are sure something that we will have to look forward to once they set shop this year.