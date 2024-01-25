Classic Legends Sees Big Investment – New Jawa, Yezdi & BSA Bikes Coming

Classic Legends debuted the all-new Jawa 350 only a few days ago and more motorcycles from its stable are expected along the course of this year

Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that it will spend over 875 crore in Classic Legends over the next two to three years along with its investors. The homegrown SUV manufacturer owns 60 per cent stakes in Classic Legends which comprises motorcycle makers like Jawa, Yezdi and BSA. Both Jawa and Yezdi have been back in the business in India while BSA was revived internationally a while ago.

The investment marks a huge milestone as the entry-level middleweight motorcycle segment has been hotter than ever and more buyers are willing to spend at least Rs. 2 lakh to own a motorcycle. Royal Enfield has been the domineering force in the retro motorcycle space for years and its success could not be replicated by anybody else.

However, in recent years, the competition has grown tougher as brands such as Honda, Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Classic Legends’ duo Jawa and Yezdi are in contention while Hero and TVS have brought in their take on the retro space as well. Late last year, Jawa introduced the updated dual-tone 42 and Yezdi launched the new Roadster.

Classic Legends debuted the all-new Jawa 350 only a few days ago for a price tag of Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) with notable updates compared to the Jawa Standard. The 294 cc engine has made way for the larger 334 cc liquid-cooled mill delivering a maximum power output of 22 bhp and 28.2 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch as standard.

The ground clearance is higher now and the overall proportions have been revised too. The kerb weight is up to 194 kg and the motorcycle sits on a new twin cradle frame. With improved stability, the 2024 Jawa 350 runs on wider tyres and the design has also been updated. Up next, Classic Legends is expected to launch new or updated motorcycles under its wing and Yezdi’s.

Additionally, BSA is also expected to be in the pipeline for India as early as next year. Thus, we can expect twin-cylinder and electric motorcycles from its stable.