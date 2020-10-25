Citroen’s First Car For India To Launch Likely In May 2021

Citroen C5 Aircross will make its market debut by May next year and it will likely be sold in a fully-loaded trim with a 2.0-litre diesel engine

Groupe PSA will be making a re-entry into the Indian market by debuting the Citroen brand. The first product from the French manufacturer for domestic customers is undoubtedly the C5 Aircross. The brand is at the process of establishing its operations and the C5 Aircross was showcased earlier this year. More details of the official India-spec vehicle are yet to be made official.

For India, the C5 Aircross is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, linked with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It produces a maximum power output of 180 horsepower and it will be imported from elsewhere. On the other hand, Groupe PSA will produce the 1.5-litre diesel engine at its manufacturing base in Hosur but it won’t be used in the C5 Aircross.

With a fully imported powertrain, Citroen will more likely price the C5 Aircross at over Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). While it could be considered as pricey, it will have a distinctive advantage of being the only diesel engine in its class over most of its rivals such as Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc. Just as most of its competitors, it will be sold in a fully-loaded trim.

Expect features such as dual zone climate control system, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six airbags, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, hands free tailgate, powered driver seat, and so on.

The C5 Aircross follows the eccentric design philosophy Citroen uses in the international market with split LED headlamp cluster, LED Daytime Running Lights, sporty bumper section, large greenhouse, etc. The launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross will be followed by the first made-in-India product as the C21 compact SUV, spied recently, will debut in late 2021 to rival Vitara Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Nexon and others.

A premium hatchback rivalling Maruti Suzuki Baleno, next-gen Hyundai Elite i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz is expected in 2022 with a competitive price range.