Citroen’s Creta & Seltos Rivalling Midsize SUV To Launch In Late 2023

To compete with Creta and Seltos, Citroen will likely launch a midsize SUV known as C3 Aircross later this year in India

To compete with models like the Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara, Citroen is coming up with a new mid-size SUV, which will go by the name C3 Aircross. According to reports, Citroen C3 Aircross would reportedly arrive in the Indian market by the end of the year. The C3 Aircross is expected to borrow design cues from both the facelifted C5 Aircross SUV and the C3 hatchback and fall under the brand’s C-Cubed Program.

It might come in two seating options: five and seven seats. Here, it will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, and Kia Setlos in its five-seater configuration. The new Citroen 7-seater SUV will compete with the Kia Carens and Maruti XL6 in terms of price or the base and mid variants of MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.

Powertrain:

The Citroen C3 Aircross engine will probably be a 1.2L turbo, 3-cylinder turbo petrol unit with a maximum output of 110 HP and 190 Nm of torque. It is the same engine used by the existing C3 hatchback. The 1.5 litre naturally aspirated versions of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta would face direct competition from the new SUV if it is introduced with the same power output figure of 110 HP. Moreover, it would be more powerful than the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. In addition, Citroen is likely to provide an electric option for the C3 Aircross, which might debut after the petrol model.

Exterior:

The 5-seat Citroen SUV will be about 4.3 metres long, putting it roughly the same size as the Hyundai Creta. The brand’s signature grille, pronounced fenders, split headlights, and LED DRLs are expected to be found up front. The majority of its design features, including the flared wheel arches and rectangular taillamps, will be shared with the C3. Additionally, Citroen may offer the C3 Aircross with a 180 mm ground clearance that is 10 to 20 mm higher than C3.

Interiors:

The interior will also be very similar to the C3 hatchback. However, a brand-new dashboard and a number of additional amenities may be added such as newly designed upholstery. It ought to include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, remote locking, a digital instrument panel, four speakers, steering-mounted controls, a speed-sensitive auto door lock, front power windows that the driver only needs to touch once, roof rails and dual airbags.

Moreover, features like automatic climate control, keyless entry, push start/stop, and auto ORVMs are expected for the SUV’s top variants. While the SUV has already been in the trial phase for a considerable amount of time, Citroen expects to debut the C3 Aircross later this year.