Citroen Working On 4 Products For The Indian Market – Report

Citroen is reportedly working on launching four products in the Indian market in the span of three years, starting with the C5 Aircross, which will be launched in Q1 2021

The French automaker Groupe PSA was all geared up to re-enter the Indian market this year, this time with the Citroen brand. However, the manufacturer ended up deferring the debut of its first car in the country i.e. C5 Aircross, to the first quarter of next year. Recent reports suggest that apart from the said car, Citroen is also planning to launch three additional cars in India.

As mentioned earlier, the C5 Aircross will be the first product launch, and the SUV will be brought to the country through the CKD route. Following the C5 will be three new cars which will be designed and developed in India itself, under Citroen’s C-Cubed program for the country. The three offerings will be launched one by one, each year, starting from 2021.

The three products that the French carmaker is working on for the Indian market are a sub-compact SUV, a premium hatch, as well as a C-segment sedan. The sub-4m will be the first product to be launched under the C-Cubed program, and has been codenamed ‘C21’. The car is expected to be launched in the second half of 2021, and will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as well as the Ford EcoSport.

While Citroen has no plans to launch enter electric mobility in India in the near future, the French carmaker hasn’t denied the idea of doing so. In fact, Linda Jackson, the former CEO of Citroen, had previously stated that the vehicles that the company does launch in India, will have an electric version.

Jackson also stated that the products developed under the aforementioned program for the Indian market, will have over 90 per cent localisation, and will not be sold elsewhere by any of the Groupe BSA companies.

It was also previously reported that Citroen plans to open about 10 – 15 dealerships in the first phase, followed by gradually increasing the number as more products are launched.