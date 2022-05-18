Citroen To Launch A Compact EV Next Year In India; To Be Affordable

The first electric vehicle from Citroen will be underpinned by the CMP platform and it will have its batteries sourced from abroad initially

Citroen India made its debut with the C5 Aircross premium SUV last year and is gearing up to introduce the C3 compact car in July 2022 targeting high volumes. The French manufacturer is looking to expand its wings beyond Europe as it has targeted emerging markets like India. The company will launch an all-new electric vehicle as early as next year to further strengthen its lineup, according to a recent report that surfaced on the internet.

It will also be a compact vehicle aiming to grab a big pie in the volume-based segment and it will expand its dealer footprint to appeal to a wide band of customers. It was confirmed by Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Stellantis, who said, “First of all, I want to say our electric vehicles under the smart-car programme (C-Cubed) are engineered in India and the first EV will arrive next year.”

The C-Cubed programme will witness the arrival of a series of compact and mass-focussed cars underpinned by the CMP platform and India will act as a manufacturing hub for them. The upcoming C3 will also be based on the heavily localised CMP architecture and it will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo/NA petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

While the information regarding Citroen’s first electric vehicle for India is scarce, Tavares explained that it would also be a sub-four-metre model based on the CMP as the C3. It will be followed by a host of new electrified models across different segments and body types including MPVs, CUVs, etc. Despite the issues caused by the health crisis, the EV is on track for arrival next year.

He further noted that an electric vehicle on the CMP platform is always part of the plan. The batteries for the upcoming compact electric car will be sourced from abroad but courtesy of more than 90 per cent local content, it will be priced in an affordable range. Tavares said the EV penetration in India would be five to ten per cent by the middle of this decade.

It could increase up to 25 per cent by 2030 and Citroen wants to be a key player in this regard. Whether we would see an electrified Jeep based on the CMP or not is yet to be divulged but the possibilities are high considering that the brand showcased a concept recently.