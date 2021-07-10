Citroen Confirms C3 SUV Launch For India Next Year

Citroen C3 is going to be the next launch from the French carmaker, and it will make its way to showroom floors by sometime next year

Citroen is planning to launch a new compact-SUV in the country, Citroen C3. Earlier this year, the French manufacturer brought the C5 Aircross to our shores. Now in 2022, the brand is preparing to launch another SUV, however, a little smaller in the size. With the Citroen C3, the brand plans to increase its market share, as the affinity for the compact SUV is very high among buyers.

In a recent conversation with a media outlet, Saurabh Vatsa, Citroen Brand Head India, quoted, “We will bring the C3 to India next year, and that means we will stick to our plan that we announced right at the beginning of bringing in 1 car a year to the country.”

The upcoming compact SUV from the brand will continue to wear the funky attire that its elder sibling, C5 Aircross dons. It will be underpinned by the Common Modular Platform and is likely to come with a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine with two transmission choices – a 5-speed manual and a DCT automatic.

Test mules of the Citroen C3 have been lately spotted on our roads, without any camouflage. And we do like its quirky styling. In terms of features, expect the C3 to get a long list of them. However, the main focus of the brand would be on its ride quality.

Currently, Citroen sells just one product in the Indian market, C5 Aircross. Priced from Rs. 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the C5 Aircross competes with the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and the likes. The Citroen C5 Aircross is offered with a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine that is capable of putting out 177 horsepower and 400 Nm of max torque. It comes solely with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Also, the main highlight of the C5 Aircross is its ride quality, which comes the courtesy of hydraulic cushion-equipped dampers. Furthermore, it comes loaded with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, park assist, six airbags and more. In addition, the C5 Aircross can be had in a total of 7 paint schemes.