Citroen CC24 (Hyundai Creta Rival) Production To Begin In Mid-2022

Citroen is currently working on a new mid-size SUV for India, codenamed project CC24, which is slated to enter production in June 2022

French carmaker Citroen will finally enter the Indian market with the launch of the C5 Aircross next month. The manufacturer is also working on a slew of new products, which will be introduced in our market next year onwards. According to a recent report by Economic Times, these upcoming products include a new mid-size as well, internally referred to as CC24.

The CC24 will be locally manufactured, to keep costs in check, and its production is scheduled to begin in June 2022, following the launch of the CC21 sub-4-metre SUV. It will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, etc., and Citroen is planning to produce around 2,200 units of CC24 every month.

The company will be taking an SUV-centric approach for India, which is quite a smart strategy. In recent times, the popularity of SUVs among Indian buyers has been rising steadily, and brands like Kia and MG have enjoyed a lot of success by focussing on those. However, Citroen is planning to take a very conservative approach towards the Indian market, claims the report.

Citroen currently has 10 dealerships in India, and this number is expected to grow up to only 20 in the next two years. The manufacturer is planning to focus largely on digital platforms and mobile outlets instead. However, some industry experts believe physical dealerships in small towns are necessary, so we’ll have to wait and see how Citroen’s dealership plan plays out.

Also, the manufacturer is planning to begin exports soon after production starts. Interestingly, the export target is much higher than the local retail target, and it seems like Citroen plans to sustain itself largely through exports, at least initially. As the brand slowly grows in India, domestic sales in our market are expected to increase as well.

Following the C5 Aircross, CC21, and CC24 SUVs, Citroen plans to launch a new sedan in our market. Internally referred to as ‘CC26’, this new product will target the same segment as Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna. The iconic Ambassador nameplate is also expected to return, although the manufacturer doesn’t currently have any plans for it. Also, Citroen is speculated to be working on an affordable electric vehicle, based on CC21.

Images for representation only