Citroen CC21 Compact SUV Spied Testing On Snow

The Citroen CC21 is expected to make its debut by this festive season and will serve as the carmaker’s entry-level offering in the country

Citroen is all set to launch its first vehicle in India soon, i.e. the C5 Aircross SUV. However, the C5 Aircross is not the only car that Citroen plans to launch in the country in its first year of setting up shop here. The carmaker is also working on a new sub-compact SUV, which is expected to be launched in India around this festive season.

Internally codenamed CC21, the compact crossover has now been spied on test in snow in northern Sweden, covered in camouflage from head to toe. In Citroen’s foreign line-up, the CC21 will replace the C1, Citroen’s current entry-level offering. The C1 might be a hatch, but Citroen knows that SUVs are the talk of the town, and hence, the CC21 will take its place in the global portfolio.

While Citroen has managed to keep the test mule under wraps, the car is expected to feature a split-headlamp setup upfront, similar to what we’ve seen on the C5 Aircross. The car will be based on Groupe PSA’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), unlike the PSA EMP2 platform that underpins its sibling, the C5.

The CC21 is expected to be offered with both naturally-aspirated and turbocharged petrol powertrains. While the NA petrol engine will likely only be offered with a manual transmission, the latter is expected to get both manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

The CC21 will go on to join the ever-growing sub-4m SUV segment that currently consists of the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite as well as the Renault Kiger. Since the Citroen CC21 will be heavily localised, we expect it to be priced aggressively, thus, giving tough competition to its rivals.

Apart from the C5 Aircross and the CC21 sub-4m, the French automaker is also working on introducing a mid-size SUV (CC24) in India to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, as well as a C-segment sedan that will go up against the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Yaris in the country.